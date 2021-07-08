New What If...? Trailer Showcases The Many Branches Of The Marvel Multiverse
Since time immemorial, the Watchers have kept a lonesome vigil, observing all that ever was or could be while maintaining a solemn oath to never once intervene, except during summer event comics and stuff like that. First among equals is Uatu, the Watcher assigned to document the history of Earth and its solar system. For eons, he has quietly looked on, making note of every significant development on a planet inhabited by Avengers, Inhumans, Mutants, and Eternals. Put simply, he's the sort of guy you could crack a cold one with and jabberjaw for hours, with the down shot being that he normally only strikes up a conversation with folks right before a world-shattering cataclysm.www.looper.com
