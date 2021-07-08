More rain and gradual warming: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a relatively clear and sunny weekend for Independence Day, this weekend will feature less ideal weather across the area. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend calls for a slight chance of rain on both Friday and Saturday, with rain likely throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures will slowly climb from the low seventies on Friday to close to 80 on Sunday. Overnight lows look to be around 60 Friday and Saturday and in the upper 60s Sunday night.