Paulo Coelho’s ‘The Alchemist’ Gets Fall Morocco Production Start; Sebastian De Souza, Tom Hollander, Shohreh Aghdashloo Star For Director Kevin Frakes

EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook Studios, Netter Films, and PalmStar Media have locked a September start date in Morocco for The Alchemist, the seminal Paulo Coelho novel that PalmStar principal Kevin Frakes will direct. Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander, and Shohreh Aghdashloo have been set to star. Pic will be ready for release in late 2022.

