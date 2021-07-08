Cancel
‘The First Lady’: Kiefer Sutherland To Play Franklin D. Roosevelt On Showtime Anthology Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 14 days ago
Former Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland is heading back to the Oval Office. He’s been tapped to play President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady (working title), starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.

