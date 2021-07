Meet Titina! Screen has released the first promo teaser trailer for an animation project from Norway called Titina, a story about a dog that joined an expedition in the 1920s. It's still in production and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022, for release in the fall next year in Norway. This teaser is being released as a Cannes Market promo to gain interest from international distributors. "It revolves around the adventures of real-life fox terrier called Titina, who gained celebrity status in the 1920s when she accompanied her master, the Italian aeronautic engineer Umberto Nobile, and Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen on an expedition to conquer the North pole in an airship. The adventure will be retold through her eyes as she becomes the first and last fox terrier to visit the North Pole, an environment to which she is wholly unsuited." This teaser also features a whale that she spots from the ship above. I'm already looking forward to seeing more from it.