How Much Is George Stephanopoulos Worth?
George Stephanopoulos made a name for himself working under the Bill Clinton administration and parlayed that exposure and experience into a role as an analyst for ABC News in 1997. The on-air journalist flourished on the network, and when Diane Sawyer stepped down from her role on "World News" in 2014, it was believed that Stephanopoulos would fill her spot. Stephanopoulos, however, had proven himself invaluable as the host of "Good Morning America" and ABC decided to keep him working the morning shift, but gave him the title of "chief anchor" who would cover any "special report responsibilities" regarding breaking news. The seasoned news anchor nearly left ABC this year when anchor David Muir was given those responsibilities. Eventually, ABC executives decided to vacate the role of chief anchor to appease both Stephanopoulos and Muir.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0