Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How Much Is George Stephanopoulos Worth?

By Brandon Bombay
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

George Stephanopoulos made a name for himself working under the Bill Clinton administration and parlayed that exposure and experience into a role as an analyst for ABC News in 1997. The on-air journalist flourished on the network, and when Diane Sawyer stepped down from her role on "World News" in 2014, it was believed that Stephanopoulos would fill her spot. Stephanopoulos, however, had proven himself invaluable as the host of "Good Morning America" and ABC decided to keep him working the morning shift, but gave him the title of "chief anchor" who would cover any "special report responsibilities" regarding breaking news. The seasoned news anchor nearly left ABC this year when anchor David Muir was given those responsibilities. Eventually, ABC executives decided to vacate the role of chief anchor to appease both Stephanopoulos and Muir.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
David Muir
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Abc News#The New York Post#Working#Clinton Foundation#Politico#Celebrity Net Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

How tall is Robin Roberts and what is her net worth?

ALONGSIDE George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts is among the three main anchors of Good Morning America. Roberts became a co-anchor on Good Morning America in 2005. How tall is Robin Roberts?. In 2013, the 5'10 telecaster revealed she was gay on a Facebook post while also acknowledging her...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

How Much Is Robin Roberts Getting Paid for Her Week of Hosting 'Jeopardy!'?

Ever since January 2021, Jeopardy! has had a rotating roster of guest hosts who have taken over for the late Alex Trebek, while producers find and finalize a permanent replacement. So far, we’ve seen some big names like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, and actress Mayim Bialik take on the gig hosting America’s favorite quiz show.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts reveals courageous career move in emotional post

Robin Roberts is one of the most popular daytime stars and has a legion of fans who tune in to Good Morning America each morning. There are many strings to the 60-year-old's bow though, and this week the star is the latest guest-host on Jeopardy. Robin revealed that the decision...
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Share All of Their Thoughts After Watching Robin Roberts as Guest Host

Good Morning America fans have one more reason to flip on the TV at night: Robin Roberts is Jeopardy’s latest guest host and she’s already crushing it. On Monday, the broadcast journalist made her Jeopardy! debut, taking the reins from fellow GMA coanchor George Stephanopoulos who stood at the lectern last week. Robin officially joined a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and Jeopardy! prodigies who’ve helped honor the late Alex Trebek on the beloved quiz show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Why George Stephanopoulos ‘Supposes’ His Career as a Journalist Helped Him Prepare to Guest Host

George Stephanopoulos has had an interesting career. The 60-year-old co-host of Good Morning America started in politics. He made a name for himself — and gained minor celebrity — as one of former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign heads, and serving as his press secretary after that. Then he joined the gaggle of reporters. He thinks his years on that side of the microphone might help him out as the guest host of Jeopardy!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Deborah Norville Is Really Worth

Deborah Norville has been the host of the syndicated "Inside Edition" since 1995. That said, her first big break was controversial. In 1989, Norville joined "TODAY" on NBC; but she was a controversial pick because of rumors she was hired to push out beloved host Jane Pauley. When Pauley left the morning show later in the year, fans blamed the new (and younger) host. According to The New York Times, Norville only lasted 14 months at "TODAY"; she took maternity leave to have her first child in 1991 and never returned. Norville's replacement was Katie Couric, who was loved by fans and NBC, so the then-31-year-old new mom was out of a job. "I was the center of a storm not of my making," Norville told NYT on being blamed.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Much Is Ryan Seacrest Really Worth?

Ryan Seacrest is one of the most famous people in Hollywood, thanks to his impressive ability to do pretty much anything and do it well. While he's most well-known for being a television personality and hosting shows like "American Idol," he's also got some gigs behind the camera, and his producing career has been pretty lucrative as well. In case you weren't aware, he is one of the producers of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and they owe a lot of their own success to him. According to The New York Times, Seacrest also has invested money into restaurants in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

TELECASTER Robin Roberts has been a co-anchor on ABC's Good Morning America for over 15 years. Roberts, who has been open about her health battles in the past, used her social media platform to acknowledge her sexuality for the first time in 2013 publicly. Is GMA host Robin Roberts gay?

Comments / 0

Community Policy