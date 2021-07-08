How Much Is George Stephanopoulos Worth?

Deborah Norville has been the host of the syndicated "Inside Edition" since 1995. That said, her first big break was controversial. In 1989, Norville joined "TODAY" on NBC; but she was a controversial pick because of rumors she was hired to push out beloved host Jane Pauley. When Pauley left the morning show later in the year, fans blamed the new (and younger) host. According to The New York Times, Norville only lasted 14 months at "TODAY"; she took maternity leave to have her first child in 1991 and never returned. Norville's replacement was Katie Couric, who was loved by fans and NBC, so the then-31-year-old new mom was out of a job. "I was the center of a storm not of my making," Norville told NYT on being blamed.