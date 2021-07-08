How Gigi Hadid Felt About Losing Weight After Welcoming Her Daughter

Gigi Hadid revealed in a new interview that during her pregnancy with daughter Khai, she outlined her fears and anxieties about becoming a mother in a “bad” journal. For the past 10 months, Gigi Hadid, 26, has been living in her glory as a proud mom to daughter Khai. But, like many first-time expectant moms, Gigi — who shares her daughter with Zayn Malik, 28 — suffered anxieties about becoming a mother while she was pregnant. “During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal,” the supermodel said in the August 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” Gigi added.