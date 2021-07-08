Cancel
Bad Waitress release "Delusions Of Grandeur" video

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Waitress have released a music video for their new song "Delusions Of Grandeur". The video was directed by Genevieve Blais. The song is off their upcoming album No Taste due out September 3 via Royal Mountain Records. Bad Waitress released Party Bangers Volume:1 in 2018. Check out the video below.

