California State

Myth busting the California exodus rumors: Study

By Jennifer Hodges, Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 15 days ago

People are leaving California because of the high cost of living, expensive housing and politics is actually a myth. According to a UC San Diego study there’s been no change in the percentage of Californians who say they plan on leaving.

www.audacy.com

