Former NLV firefighter charged after death of wife

Henderson police report the department has made an arrest in a homicide case dating back to February 2020.

Christopher Candito, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday related to murder and burglary charges he is facing from an incident that happened in February of 2020 in the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near Eastern Avenue.

Authorities say they originally received a 911 call on Feb. 23, 2020, about a 25-year-old woman, later identified in police documents as his wife, Tiffany Slatsky, who was not conscious and not breathing.

Arriving first responders attempted life-saving measures and transported Slatsky to a local hospital but she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

A joint investigation between the Henderson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration Las Vegas District Office later identified Candito as the person responsible for Slatsky's death.

Court documents say Candito told the Clark County coroner he and his wife were at a party drinking, and that his wife used cocaine, ecstasy and morphine pills.

The documents go on to say Candito drove to the fire station to get Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and say he took $45 worth of supplies without permission. The next morning, Slatsky didn't wake up.

The 33-year-old has since been booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is currently awaiting a court date.

The City of North Las Vegas has confirmed that Candito is a former employee. According to Transparent Nevada , he was employed as a firefighter paramedic. The City of North Las Vegas sent the following statement:

“These off-duty events are contrary to the values of the City and its employees. In addition to fully cooperating with law enforcement officials, the City immediately initiated its own investigations into this tragic incident and placed the former firefighter on administrative leave. He later resigned.”