Manipulating matter by strong coupling to vacuum fields
You are currently viewing the abstract. One of the most important phenomena in cavity quantum electrodynamics (cQED) is the so-called strong coupling regime, which appears when the interaction between a photon tightly confined in an optical cavity and a matter excitation creates hybrid light-matter states. When the latter are populated, hybrid particles called polaritons are formed. These particles are very attractive because they combine properties of their constituents, which enables applications ranging from low-threshold lasing in semiconductors to photon quantum information. Since its discovery, most of the investigations on strong coupling have been aimed mainly toward the modification of optical properties. During the past decade, an alternative area of research has emerged that takes advantage of collective strong coupling to take chemistry and materials science into new directions. For this purpose, no external light source is necessary as the hybrid light-matter states are formed even in the dark because the coupling occurs through the zero-point energy of the optical mode (i.e., the vacuum field). The mere presence of the hybrid states has a substantial effect on material properties, as reviewed here.science.sciencemag.org
