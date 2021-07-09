Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Manipulating matter by strong coupling to vacuum fields

By Francisco J. Garcia-Vidal, fj.garcia@uam.es, cristiano.ciuti@u-paris.fr, ebbesen@unistra.fr, Cristiano Ciuti, Thomas W. Ebbesen
Science Now
 11 days ago

You are currently viewing the abstract. One of the most important phenomena in cavity quantum electrodynamics (cQED) is the so-called strong coupling regime, which appears when the interaction between a photon tightly confined in an optical cavity and a matter excitation creates hybrid light-matter states. When the latter are populated, hybrid particles called polaritons are formed. These particles are very attractive because they combine properties of their constituents, which enables applications ranging from low-threshold lasing in semiconductors to photon quantum information. Since its discovery, most of the investigations on strong coupling have been aimed mainly toward the modification of optical properties. During the past decade, an alternative area of research has emerged that takes advantage of collective strong coupling to take chemistry and materials science into new directions. For this purpose, no external light source is necessary as the hybrid light-matter states are formed even in the dark because the coupling occurs through the zero-point energy of the optical mode (i.e., the vacuum field). The mere presence of the hybrid states has a substantial effect on material properties, as reviewed here.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupling#Optical Properties#Materials Science#Zero Point Energy#Photophysical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Related
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
ChemistryNature.com

Optical manipulation of electronic dimensionality in a quantum material

Exotic phenomena can be achieved in quantum materials by confining electronic states into two dimensions. For example, relativistic fermions are realized in a single layer of carbon atoms1, the quantized Hall effect can result from two-dimensional (2D) systems2,3, and the superconducting transition temperature can be considerably increased in a one-atomic-layer material4,5. Ordinarily, a 2D electronic system can be obtained by exfoliating the layered materials, growing monolayer materials on substrates, or establishing interfaces between different materials. Here we use femtosecond infrared laser pulses to invert the periodic lattice distortion sectionally in a three-dimensional (3D) charge density wave material (1T-TiSe2), creating macroscopic domain walls of transient 2D ordered electronic states with unusual properties. The corresponding ultrafast electronic and lattice dynamics are captured by time-resolved and angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy6 and ultrafast electron diffraction at energies of the order of megaelectronvolts7. Moreover, in the photoinduced 2D domain wall near the surface we identify a phase with enhanced density of states and signatures of potential opening of an energy gap near the Fermi energy. Such optical modulation of atomic motion is an alternative path towards realizing 2D electronic states and will be a useful platform upon which novel phases in quantum materials may be discovered.
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong Coupling and Non-Local Interactions in MoS2 Monolayers Coupled to High-Q Nanocavities

Chenjiang Qian, Viviana Villafañe, Pedro Soubelet, Alexander Hötger, Takashi Taniguchi, Kenji Watanabe, Nathan P. Wilson, Andreas V. Stier, Alexander W. Holleitner, Jonathan J. Finley. Atomically thin semiconductors can be readily integrated into a wide range of nanophotonic architectures for applications in quantum photonics and novel optoelectronic devices. We report the...
Computersarxiv.org

Introduction to generation, manipulation and characterization of optical quantum states

Why do we need quantization to describe vision? What are the quadrature operators of the electromagnetic field? Is it possible to measure them? What are the characteristic functions useful for? In this brief tutorial we provide the theoretical tools needed to describe the generation, manipulation and characterization of optical quantum states and of the main passive (beam splitters) and active (squeezers) devices involved in experiments, such as the Hong-Ou-Mandel interferometer and the continuous-variable quantum teleportation. We also introduce the concept of operator ordering and the description of a system by means of the $p$-ordered characteristic functions. Then we focus on the quasi-probability distributions and, in particular, on the relation between the marginals of the Wigner function and the outcomes of the quadrature operator measurement. Finally, we introduce the balanced homodyne detection to measure the quadrature operator and the homodyne tomography as a tool for characterizing quantum optical states also in the presence of non-unit quantum efficiency.
Sciencearxiv.org

Single Particle Detection System for Strong-Field QED Experiments

F. C. Salgado, N. Cavanagh, M. Tamburini, D. W. Storey, R. Beyer, P. H. Bucksbaum, Z. Chen, A. Di Piazza, E. Gerstmayr, Harsh, E. Isele, A. R. Junghans, C. Keitel, S. Kuschel, C. F. Nielsen, D. A. Reis, C. Roedel, G. Sarri, A. Seidel, C. Schneider, U. I. Uggerhøj, J. Wulff, V. Yakimenko, C. Zepter, S. Meuren, M. Zepf.
Sciencearxiv.org

Wide-band full-wave electromagnetic modal analysis of the coupling between dark-matter axions and photons in microwave resonators

P. Navarro, Benito Gimeno, A. Alvarez Melcon, S. Arguedas Cuendis, C. Cogollos, A. Diaz-Morcillo, J.D. Gallego, J.M. Garcia Barcelo, J. Golm, I.G. Irastorza, A.J. Lozano Guerrero, C. Penya Garay. The electromagnetic coupling axion-photon in a microwave cavity is revisited with the BI-RME (Boundary Integral - Resonant Mode Expansion) 3D technique....
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong light-matter interaction effects on molecular ensembles

Despite the potential paradigm breaking capability of microcavities to control chemical processes, the extent to which photonic devices change properties of molecular materials is still unclear, in part due to challenges in modeling hybrid light-matter excitations delocalized over many length scales. We overcome these challenges for a photonic wire under strong coupling with a molecular ensemble. Our simulations provide a detailed picture of the effect of photonic wires on spectral and transport properties of a disordered molecular material. We find stronger changes to the probed molecular observables when the cavity is redshifted relative to the molecules and energetic disorder is weak. These trends are expected to hold also in higher-dimensional cavities, but are not captured with theories that only include a single cavity-mode. Therefore, our results raise important issues for future experiments and model building focused on unraveling new ways to manipulate chemistry with optical cavities.
Physicsarxiv.org

Exciton-photon complexes and dynamics in the concurrent strong-weak coupling regime of singular site-controlled cavity quantum electrodynamics

Jiahui Huang, Wei Liu, Murat Can Sarihan, Xiang Cheng, Alessio Miranda, Benjamin Dwir, Alok Rudra, Eli Kapon, Chee Wei Wong. We investigate the exciton complexes photoluminescence, dynamics and photon statistics in the concurrent strong weak coupling regime in our unique site controlled singular inverted pyramidal InGaAs/GaAs quantum dots photonic crystal cavities platform. Different from a clear boundary between strong and weak QD cavity coupling, we demonstrate the strong and weak coupling can coexist dynamically, as a form of intermediate regime mediated by phonon scattering. The detuning dependent microphotoluminescence spectrum reveals concurrence of exciton cavity polariton mode avoided crossing, as a signature of Rabi doublet of the strong coupled system, the blue shifting of coupled exciton cavity mode energy near zero detuning ascribed to the formation of collective states mediated by phonon assisted coupling, and their partial out of synchronization linewidth narrowing linked to their mixed behavior. By detailing the optical features of strongly confined exciton-photon complexes and the quantum statistics of coupled cavity photons, we reveal the dynamics and antibunching/bunching photon statistical signatures of the concurrent strong weak intermediate coupled system at near zero-detuning. This study suggests our device has potential for new and subtle cavity quantum electrodynamical phenomena, cavity enhanced indistinguishable single photon generation, and cluster state generation via the exciton-photon complexes for quantum networks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Lorentzian Vacuum Transitions for Anisotropic Universes

The vacuum transition probabilities for anisotropic universes in the presence of a scalar field potential in the WKB approximation are studied. We follow the work by Cespedes et al [arXiv:2011.13936 [hep-th]], which discuss these transitions in the isotropic context using the Wheeler-DeWitt equation, the Lorentzian Hamiltonian approach and the thin wall limit. First, we propose a general procedure to adapt their formalism to compute the decay rates for any superspace model. Then we apply it to compute the transition probabilities of an FLRW metric with both positive and zero curvature, reproducing in this way one of the results obtained at Cespedes et al. We then proceed to apply the formalism to three anisotropic metrics, namely, Kantowski-Sachs, Bianchi III and biaxial Bianchi IX to compute the rate decays for these three cases. In the process we find that this method involves some conditions which relates the effective number of independent degrees of freedom resulting on all probabilities being described with only two independent variables. For the Bianchi III metric, we find that a general effect of anisotropy is to decrease the transition probability as the degree of anisotropy is increased, having as the isotropic limit the flat FLRW result.
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong inelastic scattering of slow electrons by optical near fields of small nanoparticles

The interaction of swift, free-space electrons with confined optical near fields has recently sparked much interest. It enables a new type of photon-induced near-field electron microscopy, mapping local optical near fields around nanoparticles with exquisite spatial and spectral resolution and lies at the heart of quantum state manipulation and attosecond pulse shaping of free electrons. The corresponding interaction of optical near fields with slow electrons has achieved much less attention, even though the lower electron velocity may enhance electron-near-field coupling for small nanoparticles. A first-principle theoretical study of such interactions has been reported very recently [N. Talebi, Phys. Rev. Lett. 125, 080401 (2020)]. Building up on this work, we investigate, both analytically and numerically, the inelastic scattering of slow electrons by near fields of small nanostructures. For weak fields, this results in distinct angular diffraction patterns that represent, to first order, the Fourier transform of the transverse variation of the scalar near-field potential along the direction perpendicular to the electron propagation. For stronger fields, scattering by the near-field component along the electron trajectory results in a break-up of the energy spectrum into multiple photon orders. Their angular diffraction patterns are given by integer powers of the Fourier transform of the transverse potential variation and are shifting in phase with photon order. Our analytical model offers an efficient approach for studying the effects of electron kinetic energy, near field shape and strength on the diffraction and thus may facilitate the experimental observation of these phenomena by, e.g., ultrafast low-energy point-projection microscopy or related techniques. This could provide simultaneous access to different vectorial components of the optical near fields of small nanoparticles.
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum Behavior of a Heavy Impurity Strongly Coupled to a Bose Gas

We investigate the problem of an infinitely heavy impurity interacting with a dilute Bose gas at zero temperature. When the impurity-boson interactions are short-ranged, we show that boson-boson interactions induce a quantum blockade effect, where a single boson can effectively block or screen the impurity potential. Since this behavior depends on the quantum granular nature of the Bose gas, it cannot be captured within a standard classical-field description. Using a combination of exact quantum Monte Carlo methods and a truncated basis approach, we show how the quantum correlations between bosons lead to universal few-body bound states and a logarithmically slow dependence of the polaron ground-state energy on the boson-boson scattering length. Moreover, we expose the link between the polaron energy and the spatial structure of the quantum correlations, spanning the infrared to ultraviolet physics.
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong coupling between localized surface plasmons and molecules by coupled cluster theory

Plasmonic nanocavities enable the confinement of molecules and electromagnetic fields within nano-metric volumes. As a consequence, the molecules experience a remarkably strong interaction with the electromagnetic field, to such an extent that the quantum states of the system become hybrids between light and matter: polaritons. Here we present a non-perturbative method to simulate the emerging properties of such polaritons: it combines a high-level quantum chemical description of the molecule with a quantized description of the localized surface plasmons in the nanocavity. We apply the method to molecules of realistic complexity in a typical plasmonic nanocavity, featuring also a subnanometric asperity (picocavity). Our results disclose the effects of the mutual polarization and correlation of plasmons and molecular excitations, disregarded so far. They also quantify to what extent the molecular charge density can be manipulated by nanocavities, and stand as benchmarks to guide the development of methods for molecular polaritonics.
ScienceScience Now

The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

Synaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.
ScienceScience Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
ScienceScience Now

Protein structure prediction now easier, faster

You are currently viewing the summary. Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. Last year, in a result hailed as a turning point, computational biologists showed that artificial intelligence (AI) could accurately predict a complex structure based on the protein's string of amino acids. A new team has now made AI-based structure prediction more powerful and accessible. Their method works on not just simple proteins, but also complexes of proteins, and its creators have made their computer code freely available. In a recent test of the method, it made short work of more than 4500 protein sequences submitted by outside researchers. And experts expect the newly released code will inspire even better, faster approaches to understanding proteins.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy