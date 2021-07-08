Police department is losing Black, female applicants

MENOMINEE—Local police departments received some sizable donations for their K-9 programs from the family of Tammy Maciulis. According to Menominee Police Captain Justin Hofer, this past Saturday was the 34th anniversary of the abduction and murder of 11-year-old Tammy Maciulis, who was kidnapped from her Marinette home by Charles Blassingame in 1989. Blassingame had been living with a woman in the same apartment complex as Maciluis’ family for three weeks before he abducted Maciulis and brought her to Georgia, where he murdered her and buried her body. As a part of a plea agreement, Blassingame led investigators to the location where he had buried the body, which was in the woods outside of Dalton, Gerogia. Her remains were recovered Oct. 10, 1989. Blassingame died in prison in February 2020 while serving time for Maciulis’ abduction and murder.