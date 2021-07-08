Cancel
Chicago, IL

Police department is losing Black, female applicants

By A.D. Quig
Crain's Chicago Business
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city's watchdog says the Chicago Police Department is seeing Black and female applicants drop out of its hiring process, while Asian, Hispanic and white candidates represent a bigger share of new officers. $1 for 4 weeks. You must be a subscriber to access this content. Continue reading by subscribing.

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

merrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 6:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to a trespassing complaint in the 1200 block of Lark Street. A male suspect had entered a residence through a window without the owner’s consent. The male party was identified and taken into custody for criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct. At 3:24...
Bend With Tasha

Detroit Police Department Now Hiring

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Before I became an entrepreneur I used to attend different hiring events to connect and network with different corporations. Some events were amazing and some events lacked opportunities that I was looking for.
Kittanning, PAleadertimes.com

Kittanning police department warns of scam

Kittanning Borough Police Dept. on Wednesday has issued a press release on an unemployment scam that has become very prevalent in the area, according to Kittanning Borough Police Dept. Chief Bruce Mathews. Claims have been filed with the state department of labor and industry for unemployment benefits for individuals that have not applied, the release states. “As an employer you […]
Pennsylvania Statebloomberglaw.com

Pennsylvania Police Chief Loses Appeal Over Department Cutback

A Pennsylvania township didn’t violate its police chief’s constitutional rights when it eliminated the police department and ended his disability payments for an on-the-job injury, the Third Circuit said Tuesday. John Dondero had a rocky relationship with the Lower Milford Township board of supervisors. He often publicly disagreed with them...
Law Enforcementaclu-md.org

Black and Latinx Whistleblower-Officers Resolve Lawsuit Challenging Race Discrimination and Retaliation by Prince George’s Police Department

Policy Wins Include Protection Against Biased Policing, Reforms to Promotion, Discipline, and Enhancement of Special Monitoring Office. UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- Today Black and Latinx officers who blew the whistle on racism against officers within the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) and against Black and Latinx community members, and who were subjected to severe retaliation as a result, announced a settlement of their federal lawsuit. The settlement includes significant policy changes to end biased policing, to impose significant discipline for racist acts committed by police against other officers or community members, and to stop discrimination and retaliation against Black and Latinx officers who challenge police abuse.
Sunnyside, WAsunnyside.wa.us

Police Department Lobby Hours

Effective today, July 14, 2021, the Sunnyside Law & Justice Center is open for Services!. The Police customer service window is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Police will process Concealed Pistol License (CPL) applications in-person on Wednesdays and Fridays between 1:00 and 4:00 pm. No appointment will be necessary and applicants will be processed in the order they arrive. Residents may also continue to submit CPL applications online.
EHEXTRA

Police departments receive large donations

MENOMINEE—Local police departments received some sizable donations for their K-9 programs from the family of Tammy Maciulis. According to Menominee Police Captain Justin Hofer, this past Saturday was the 34th anniversary of the abduction and murder of 11-year-old Tammy Maciulis, who was kidnapped from her Marinette home by Charles Blassingame in 1989. Blassingame had been living with a woman in the same apartment complex as Maciluis’ family for three weeks before he abducted Maciulis and brought her to Georgia, where he murdered her and buried her body. As a part of a plea agreement, Blassingame led investigators to the location where he had buried the body, which was in the woods outside of Dalton, Gerogia. Her remains were recovered Oct. 10, 1989. Blassingame died in prison in February 2020 while serving time for Maciulis’ abduction and murder.
West Valley City, UTPosted by
S. F. Mori

A Man Was Killed Inside a Police Department

The incident happened two years ago on August 23, 2019, when Michael Chad Breinholt was shot by a police officer at the West Valley City Police Department. A story by Jessica Miller in the Salt Lake Tribune on July 12, 2021, reported that the district attorney has yet to declare whether it was a justified shooting after all this time.
Melbourne, FLmelbourneflorida.org

Melbourne Police Department News

On July 22, 2021, officers responded to the area of Mandy Ct. for an occupied residential burglary. The victim advised he was in a room with the door shut and that he heard some noise and assumed it was his roommate. When he came out, he discovered several items were taken.

