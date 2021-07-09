Nonlocal spatiotemporal representation in the hippocampus of freely flying bats

Most proteins perform their biological function by interacting with one or more molecular partners. In this respect, characterizing the features of the molecular surface, especially in the portions where the interaction takes place, turned out to be a crucial step in the investigation of the mechanisms of recognition and binding between molecules. Predictive methods often rely on extensive samplings of molecular patches with the aim to identify hot spots on the surface. In this framework, analysis of large proteins and/or many molecular dynamics frames is often unfeasible due to the high computational cost. Thus, finding optimal ways to reduce the number of points to be sampled maintaining the biological information carried by the molecular surface is pivotal. Here, we present a new theoretical and computational algorithm with the aim of determining a subset of surface points, appropriately selected in space, in order to maximize the information of the overall shape of the molecule by minimizing the number of total points. We test our procedure by looking at the local shape of the surface through a recently developed method based on the formalism of Zernike polynomials in two dimensions, which is able to characterize the local shape properties of portions of molecular surfaces. The results of this method show that a remarkably higher ability of this algorithm to reproduce the information of the complete molecular surface compared to uniform random sampling.