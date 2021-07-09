Cancel
Physics

Magnetic excitations in infinite-layer nickelates

By H. Lu, M. Rossi, A. Nag, M. Osada, D. F. Li, K. Lee, B. Y. Wang, M. Garcia-Fernandez, S. Agrestini, Z. X. Shen, E. M. Been, B. Moritz, T. P. Devereaux, J. Zaanen, H. Y. Hwang, Ke-Jin Zhou, kejin.zhou@diamond.ac.uk, leews@stanford.edu, W. S. Lee
Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd7726, this issue p. 213; see also abi6855, p. 157. The discovery of superconductivity in infinite-layer nickelates brings us tantalizingly close to a material class that mirrors the cuprate superconductors. We measured the magnetic excitations in these nickelates using resonant inelastic x-ray scattering at the Ni L3-edge. Undoped NdNiO2 possesses a branch of dispersive excitations with a bandwidth of approximately 200 milli–electron volts, which is reminiscent of the spin wave of strongly coupled, antiferromagnetically aligned spins on a square lattice. The substantial damping of these modes indicates the importance of coupling to rare-earth itinerant electrons. Upon doping, the spectral weight and energy decrease slightly, whereas the modes become overdamped. Our results highlight the role of Mottness in infinite-layer nickelates.

