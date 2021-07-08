17-year-old arrested in stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a relative’s stabbing early Thursday morning at a South Toledo residence. Tyvell Neal, 17, of the 2500 block of Eastgate Road, is accused of stabbing Clay Neal, 49, of the 5300 block of Sanders Drive. Police responded to the latter location about 3:20 a.m. and detained young Neal for questioning pending a charge of delinquency in connection with felonious assault, according to a police report.www.toledoblade.com
Comments / 0