An organised make-up collection is a happy make-up collection. One of the most satisfying things I find myself doing more than once a month is organising my makeup collection. That may sound like I don’t have much of a life or I have a lot of time on my hands however seeing everything properly ordered and categorised is like a present from me to me. Especially with the past year of lockdown I have gotten into the routine of keeping my collection in order and making sure I have easy access to my daily products from skin care and primers, to foundations and eyeshadows. If you have a small or a large collection of makeup then follow these 3 easy steps to the perfectly decluttered and organised makeup system of all time.