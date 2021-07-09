Stable and selective catalysts for propane dehydrogenation operating at thermodynamic limit

Despite immense progress in quantum Hamiltonian complexity in the past decade, little is known about the computational complexity of quantum physics at the thermodynamic limit. In fact, even defining the problem properly is not straight forward. We study the complexity of estimating the ground energy of a fixed, translationally invariant Hamiltonian in the thermodynamic limit, to within a given precision; this precision (given by $n$ the number of bits of the approximation) is the sole input to the problem. Understanding the complexity of this problem captures how difficult it is for the physicist to measure or compute another digit in the approximation of a physical quantity in the thermodynamic limit. We show that this problem is contained in $\mbox{FEXP}^{\mbox{QMA-EXP}}$ and is hard for $\mbox{FEXP}^{\mbox{NEXP}}$. This means that the problem is double exponentially hard in the size of the input. As an ingredient in our construction, we study the problem of computing the ground energy of translationally invariant finite 1D chains. A single Hamiltonian term, which is a fixed parameter of the problem, is applied to every pair of particles in a finite chain. In the finite case, the length of the chain is the sole input to the problem. We show that this problem is contained in $\mbox{FP}^{\mbox{QMA-EXP}}$ and is hard for $\mbox{FP}^{\mbox{NEXP}}$. Our techniques employ a circular clock structure in which the ground energy is calibrated by the length of the cycle. This requires more precise expressions for the ground states of the resulting matrices and even exact analytical bounds for the infinite case which we derive using techniques from spectral graph theory. After announcing these results we found that similar results were achieved independently by Watson and Cubitt; they are posted simultaneously on the arXiv.