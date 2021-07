As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.