Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson Has Turned Himself Into Police For Concert Spitting Assault Charges

By wookubus
theprp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to TMZ, Marilyn Manson turned himself into LAPD this past Friday, July 02nd to face two misdemeanor simple assault charges for an incident at an August 18th, 2019 show in Gilford, NH. During that concert, Manson was seen to have spit on the camera of a videographer hired by the venue to film the show. The incident itself was being broadcast to the big screen behind Manson at the time. Fan-filmed footage of that can be found below with the spitting incident taking place at 1:30 in.

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Marilyn Manson
#Police#Spitting#Simple Assault#Tmz#Lapd#Nh
