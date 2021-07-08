Cancel
Columbus, OH

The Classic For Columbus

By Rosita Torres
columbusblack.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Classic For Columbus is the gridiron battle football game between Central State University and Kentucky State University. The inaugural CFC event and will be played, Saturday August 28 at the Ohio Stadium, located on the Ohio State University campus at 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210, in downtown Columbus, Ohio. CFC will be a weeklong celebration of educational, existential, cultural and entertainment events that complement a rivalry football game showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).In early May of this year, the CFC committee, comprised of leaders from fraternities, sororities, collegiate black alumni chapters and service organizations held their first meeting to determine if the African American community in Central Ohio would support a HBCU football Classic in 2021. Classics have a long history of attracting large numbers of visitors who fill up hotels and spend money at local businesses. Accordingly, the committee believes CFC can be part of Central Ohio’s post COVID-19 economic recovery plan. CFC highlights the need of this event that can help bring the community together.In July the committee voted to create an organization to operate the event and Classic For Columbus was incorporated as an Ohio nonprofit.

columbusblack.com

Comments / 0

#Kentucky State University#The Ohio State University#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Central State University#Cfc#African American#Hbcu
