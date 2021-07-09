Networks of SARS-CoV-2 transmission
The basic reproduction number, R0 (the number of infections caused by a case in a homogeneously susceptible population), for a particular infection is dependent on the epidemiological triad of the biological characteristics of the pathogen, the environment, and the characteristics of the population (1). Even for diseases with similar transmission characteristics, R0 varies by population owing to differential opportunities for onward transmission according to the contact patterns and the size of the transmission network of an infected individual (1). Although transmission can happen in many settings, some factors facilitate a greater risk of infection because of compounded risks often driven by network dynamics (frequent contacts, close proximity, and prolonged contact) and structural-level determinants (such as poverty, occupation, and household size) (2–4). Understanding drivers of transmission risks and heterogeneity could be used to improve modeling and guide population- and setting-specific mitigation strategies.science.sciencemag.org
Comments / 0