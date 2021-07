Music like Alan Vega’s rarely comes along. Odd as it may be to consider, given the countless bands who call upon Vega’s music for inspiration, people should not take Vega’s insistence upon recognition for granted. As a member of Suicide, Vega introduced the world to soundscapes that would go on to define modern electronics, noise, avant-garde, industrial and even metal in some cases. This posthumous record, curated and produced by his partner Liz Lamere, combines some unreleased material from Vega’s musical vault, provides a worthwhile glimpse into some of the hidden creative processes Vega undertook during his life.