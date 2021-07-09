Cancel
Chemistry

Elastic ice microfibers

By Peizhen Xu, Bowen Cui, Yeqiang Bu, Hongtao Wang, Xin Guo, guoxin@zju.edu.cn, phytong@zju.edu.cn, Pan Wang, Y. Ron Shen, Limin Tong
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abh3754, this issue p. 187; see also abj4441, p. 158. Ice is known to be a rigid and brittle crystal that fractures when deformed. We demonstrate that ice grown as single-crystal ice microfibers (IMFs) with diameters ranging from 10 micrometers to less than 800 nanometers is highly elastic. Under cryotemperature, we could reversibly bend the IMFs up to a maximum strain of 10.9%, which approaches the theoretical elastic limit. We also observed a pressure-induced phase transition of ice from Ih to II on the compressive side of sharply bent IMFs. The high optical quality allows for low-loss optical waveguiding and whispering-gallery-mode resonance in our IMFs. The discovery of these flexible ice fibers opens opportunities for exploring ice physics and ice-related technology on micro- and nanometer scales.

#Science And Technology#Zhejiang University#University Of California#Fibers#Ih#Ii
Science
Chemistry
MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
Sciencetechxplore.com

An AI for sea ice identification

If you've watched Netflix, shopped online, or run your robot vacuum cleaner, you've interacted with artificial intelligence, AI. AI is what allows computers to comb through an enormous amount of data to detect patterns or solve problems. The European Union says AI is set to be a "defining future technology."
ScienceScience Now

A flexible and springy form of ice

You are currently viewing the summary. Water ice is ordinarily fragile and breaks if extended by just <0.1 % (1). On page 187 of this issue Xu et al. (2) show that fibers of cold ice a few micrometers or less in diameter can bend without breaking into a near-circular shape tens of micrometers in radius. Upon unloading, the fibers spring back to their original shape. Such strains are near the theoretical limit of ∼15% (3), so the deformation is completely elastic. The microfibers can transmit visible light as effectively as state-of-the-art on-chip light guides (4, 5). The authors also find that extreme bending creates a near-surface layer on the compressive side that transforms relatively quickly from ice Ih (hexagonal crystal structure) to ice II (rhombohedral crystal structure). This pronounced elasticity and transparency reflect the absence of defects within the material, and the structure change implies a low barrier for the ice Ih-to-II transformation.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Modeling mechanochemical pattern formation in elastic sheets of biological matter

Inspired by active shape morphing in developing tissues and biomaterials, we investigate two generic mechanochemical models where the deformations of a thin elastic sheet are driven by, and in turn affect, the concentration gradients of a chemical signal. We develop numerical methods to study the coupled elastic deformations and chemical concentration kinetics, and illustrate with computations the formation of different patterns depending on shell thickness, strength of mechanochemical coupling and diffusivity. In the first model, the sheet curvature governs the production of a contractility inhibitor and depending on the threshold in the coupling, qualitatively different patterns occur. The second model is based on the stress--dependent activity of myosin motors, and demonstrates how the concentration distribution patterns of molecular motors are affected by the long-range deformations generated by them. Since the propagation of mechanical deformations is typically faster than chemical kinetics (of molecular motors or signaling agents that affect motors), we describe in detail and implement a numerical method based on separation of timescales to effectively simulate such systems. We show that mechanochemical coupling leads to long-range propagation of patterns in disparate systems through elastic instabilities even without the diffusive or advective transport of the chemicals.
ChemistryAPS physics

Finite-temperature interplay of structural stability, chemical complexity, and elastic properties of bcc multicomponent alloys from ab initio trained machine-learning potentials

An active learning approach to train machine-learning interatomic potentials (moment tensor potentials) for multicomponent alloys to ab initio data is presented. Employing this approach, the disordered body-centered cubic (bcc) TiZrHfTa. x. system with varying Ta concentration is investigated via molecular dynamics simulations. Our results show a strong interplay between elastic...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Use Elastic Net Regularization with any GLM

Generalized Linear Models (GLMs) are one of the most widely used inferential modeling techniques. Their simplicity makes them easy to interpret, so when communicating causal inference to stakeholders they’re a very effective tool. Elastic net regularization, a widely used regularization method, is a logical pairing with GLMs — it removes...
PhysicsAPS physics

Variation of focusing patterns of laterally migrating particles in a square-tube flow due to non-Newtonian elastic force

The elasto-inertial effects on particle focusing in a square-tube flow were investigated experimentally and numerically. Microscale experiments using spherical particles in dilute polymer solutions demonstrated that the particles are focused on the midline and/or the diagonal in a downstream cross section, depending on the polymer concentration. Numerical computations based on the finitely extensible nonlinear elastic–Peterlin (FENE-P) model for the viscoelastic flow reproduced these focusing patterns. It was revealed that the transitions among the patterns are accounted for by the elastic forces due to the first normal stress difference and the polymer elongation, which are the essentials of the viscoelastic fluid.
Chemistrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Scientists create a new form of elastic ice

Water ice is extremely stiff and breaks easily instead of bending. However, a single long ice crystal can be much more flexible. Limin Tong of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China and his colleagues have used this quality to make the most elastic water ice to date. The findings of their study were published in the journal Science.
Beauty & Fashiontechxplore.com

Microfiber-based metafabric provides daytime radiative cooling

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China has developed a micro-fiber based metafabric that provides wearers with daytime radiative cooling. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes making their fabric and their test results. Currently, clothes manufacture use breathable, light colored materials when...
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Elastic ice stretch the limits of frozen physics

Springy ice crystals that bend without breaking are offering scientists new insights into ice’s fundamental properties. Ice is known as a hard, brittle material. But researchers in China and the US have now made flexible ice microfibres that can bend out of shape without cracking. When pressure is released, the fibres quickly return to their original shape. The material undergoes unusual phase transitions as it bends and can even transmit light as efficiently as efficiently as state-of-the-art on-chip waveguides.
AstronomyScience Now

Astronomers lay high-energy particle traps in Greenland's ice

You are currently viewing the summary. High on Greenland's ice sheet, particle astrophysicists are this week drilling boreholes in a search for the cosmic accelerators responsible for the universe's most energetic particles. By placing hundreds of radio antennas on and below the surface, they hope to trap elusive particles known as neutrinos at higher energies than ever before. Detectors elsewhere on Earth occasionally register the arrival of ultra–high-energy (UHE) cosmic rays, atomic nuclei that slam into the atmosphere at colossal speed. Researchers want to pinpoint their sources, but because the nuclei are charged, magnetic fields in space bend their paths, obscuring their origins. But theorists believe that as UHE cosmic rays set out from their sources, they spawn so-called cosmogenic neutrinos in collisions with photons and, because neutrinos are not charged, they travel to Earth as straight as an arrow. The hard part is catching them.
EconomyPhys.org

Visibly transparent radiative cooler under direct sunlight

Since the Paris Climate Agreement took effect in 2016, 121 countries have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050 as the world tries to reduce its fuel consumption. The Korean government unveiled its 2050 Carbon Neutral Strategy on December 7, 2020 and declared Carbon Zero, making transition to new and renewable energy a topic of conversation. Recently, a joint research team from POSTECH and Korea University developed a radiative cooling material that can reduce energy consumption by selectively reflecting or transmitting sunlight.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum nature of molecular vibrational quenching: Water - molecular hydrogen collisions

Rates of conversions of molecular internal energy to and from kinetic energy by means of molecular collision allows to compute collisional line shapes and transport properties of gases. Knowledge of ro-vibrational quenching rates is necessary to connect spectral observations to physical properties of warm astrophysical gasses, including exo-atmospheres. For a system of paramount importance in this context, the vibrational bending mode quenching of H2O by H2, we show here that exchange of vibrational to rotational and kinetic energy remains a quantum process, despite the large numbers of quantum levels involved and the large vibrational energy transfer. The excitation of the quantized rotor of the projectile is by far the most effective ro-vibrational quenching path of water. To do so, we use a fully quantum first principle computation, potential and dynamics, converging it at all stages, in a full coupled channel formalisms. We present here rates for the quenching of the first bendingmode of ortho-H2O by ortho H2, up to 500K, in a fully converged coupled channels formalism.
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ChemistryScience Now

Self-assembled iron-containing mordenite monolith for carbon dioxide sieving

You are currently viewing the abstract. The development of low-cost, efficient physisorbents is essential for gas adsorption and separation; however, the intrinsic tradeoff between capacity and selectivity, as well as the unavoidable shaping procedures of conventional powder sorbents, greatly limits their practical separation efficiency. Herein, an exceedingly stable iron-containing mordenite zeolite monolith with a pore system of precisely narrowed microchannels was self-assembled using a one-pot template- and binder-free process. Iron-containing mordenite monoliths that could be used directly for industrial application afforded record-high volumetric carbon dioxide uptakes (293 and 219 cubic centimeters of carbon dioxide per cubic centimeter of material at 273 and 298 K, respectively, at 1 bar pressure); excellent size-exclusive molecular sieving of carbon dioxide over argon, nitrogen, and methane; stable recyclability; and good moisture resistance capability. Column breakthrough experiments and process simulation further visualized the high separation efficiency.
ChemistryScience Now

Bioinspired methane oxidation in a zeolite

You are currently viewing the summary. Fundamental advances have enhanced our understanding of how to activate the very stable C–H bonds in methane (1), but its conversion into useful chemicals such as methanol through simple, cost-effective, modular processes is still an unsolved problem (2). Living systems oxidize hydrocarbons, including methane, at near-ambient temperatures using enzymes that contain Earth-abundant metals (typically iron and copper). However, their electronic structures favor single-electron transfers that generate highly reactive radical intermediates (3). Escape of these radicals from the vicinity of an enzyme's active site must be scrupulously avoided to prevent damage to nearby biological structures. On page 327 of this issue, Snyder et al. (4) demonstrate how one of nature's strategies can be mimicked in an iron-containing zeolite that promotes radical formation and capture in rapid succession. This gating of molecular transport regenerates the active sites while limiting the propensity of radicals to deactivate active sites located in other zeolite pores.
Sciencearxiv.org

Gradient-dynamics model for liquid drops on elastic substrates

The wetting of soft elastic substrates exhibits many features that have no counterpart on rigid surfaces. Modelling the detailed elastocapillary interactions is challenging, and has so far been limited to single contact lines or single drops. Here we propose a reduced long-wave model that captures the main qualitative features of statics and dynamics of soft wetting, but which can be applied to ensembles of droplets. The model has the form of a gradient dynamics on an underlying free energy that reflects capillarity, wettability and compressional elasticity. With the model we first recover the double transition in the equilibrium contact angles that occurs when increasing substrate softness from ideally rigid towards very soft (i.e., liquid). Second, the spreading of single drops of partially and completely wetting liquids is considered showing that known dependencies of the dynamic contact angle on contact line velocity are well reproduced. Finally, we go beyond the single droplet picture and consider the coarsening for a two-drop system as well as for a large ensemble of drops. It is shown that the dominant coarsening mode changes with substrate softness in a nontrivial way.

