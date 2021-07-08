Cancel
The Real-Life Diet of Jay Cutler, Who Just Launched a Meat Subscription Box

By Clay Skippe r
 14 days ago
As a kid growing up in Santa Claus, Indiana, Jay Cutler used to hunt and eat his own deer and fish. Once the former NFL quarterback ended his 12-year pro career, having thrown for more yards than any quarterback in Chicago Bears history, he turned to another dream: owning a butcher shop. Though it’s not quite a butcher shop, Cutler’s is one step closer to realizing that dream by teaming up with butcher Pat LaFrieda to launch CUTS, a monthly subscription box full of American meat.

