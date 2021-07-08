Kylian Mbappe Could Sign For Liverpool If This Happens

Liverpool continue to be linked with French superstar Kylian Mbappe, but with Paris Saint-Germain asking for a fee of at least 125 million euros this summer for him, a transfer seems impossible for the Reds to afford.

One thing seems very promising though, and that is that only two sides have been seriously linked with moves for the French forward and that is Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is a long term admirer of the superstar, and he's always vocal about just how talented Mbappe is.

The PSG forward has praised Liverpool in the past and is in constant contact with Lebron James who is minority owner of Liverpool FC and Fenway Sports Group partner, due to their partnerships with Nike.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Paris Saint-German currently have a problem in their hands, with Mbappe's contract running out soon, and a lot of speculation has surrounded the player but the French side is vocal about how adamant they are about their star leaving.

PSG Won't Sell This Summer

Speaking to French newspaper L'Equipe Paris Saint-Germain's CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi said:

"I will be clear: Kylian will be staying in Paris," said the Qatari. "We are never going to sell him, and he will never leave for free. I never give details to the press about ongoing negotiations. All I can say is that it is coming along nicely..

"I hope that we will find a common ground. It is Paris, Kylian's country and he has a mission: not just to be a football player, but to promote the French league, his country and the capital city."

Kylian Mbappe did not seem to appreciate those comments.

A few days later it was reported by multiple French outlets that Mbappe had decided to leave PSG on a free after his contract ends next season.

Le Parisien said that the comments from Nasser Al-Khelaifi made him decide ultimately to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Not only was Mbappe not convinced by their long term project, but now he felt uncomfortable by the claims of him not being able to leave the French side.

Real Madrid are in no position to sign Mbappe, and it seems like both the Premier League club and the La Liga club will resort to waiting for next season.

Despite this, there is only one thing that could stop Mbappe from moving to Liverpool.

Wage Demands

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

There are different reports about his salary and wages, but Mbappe's salary seems to be around €20.7 million a year at Paris Saint-Germain which that is close to €398,000 a week.

If Mbappe was to move to a different side, it is clear that he will at least ask for the same salary if not more.

So, there is where Liverpool have the issue to sign the Frenchman.

(Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA)

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both are said to earn close to 250,000 pounds, that is almost 300,000 euros.

Their salaries are nearly 100,000 euros less than what Mbappe is currently earning which is a shocking figure.

Ultimately if Mbappe was to join Jurgen Klopp's side he would either have to reduce his wages or receive a huge signing bonus that can cover for most of his salary demands.

It is a really difficult scenario that Liverpool are in and it will all depend on the Frenchman.

Will he be willing to lower his demands?

Liverpool will surely make him the highest earner at the club, but figures close to 200,000-300,000 pounds maximum make sense, anything more than that will put the owners and even Jurgen Klopp off.