Mapping the cellular origin and early evolution of leukemia in Down syndrome

By Elvin Wagenblast, elvin.wagenblast@uhnresearch.ca, john.dick@uhnresearch.ca, eric.lechman@uhnresearch.ca, Joana Araújo, Olga I. Gan, Sarah K. Cutting, Alex Murison, Gabriela Krivdova, Maria Azkanaz, Jessica L. McLeod, Sabrina A. Smith, Blaise A. Gratton, Sajid A. Marhon, Martino Gabra, Jessie J. F. Medeiros, Sanaz Manteghi, Jian Chen, Michelle Chan-Seng-Yue, Laura Garcia-Prat, Leonardo Salmena, Daniel D. De Carvalho, Sagi Abelson, Mohamed Abdelhaleem, Karen Chong, Maian Roifman, Patrick Shannon, Jean C. Y. Wang, Johann K. Hitzler, David Chitayat, John E. Dick, Eric R. Lechman
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf6202, this issue p. eabf6202; see also abj3957, p. 155. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children, with the first genetic alterations often occurring during fetal development. These initiating events generate preleukemic cells, which are the evolutionary ancestors of leukemia that arises after birth. Because of our inability to directly access human fetal preleukemia, the identity of the cell of origin and the steps of leukemia evolution remain largely unknown. Down syndrome leukemogenesis represents a disease setting to study human preleukemia and the evolutionary steps that lead to fully transformed leukemia. Up to 30% of children with Down syndrome (trisomy 21) exhibit a preleukemic transient abnormal myelopoiesis (TAM) and, overall, have a 150-fold increased risk of developing myeloid leukemia within the first 5 years of life. However, the mechanism by which an extra copy of chromosome 21 predisposes to preleukemia and leukemia remains unclear.

