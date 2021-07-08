Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Costly symbiont inheritance

By Caroline Ash, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-established microbial symbioses tend toward genome erosion and increasing host dependence. Some relationships are so pivotal to host survival that maintaining a stable partnership is crucial. Koga et al. have investigated the stable inheritance of an insect bacterial gut symbiont called Ishikawaella between generations of its Plataspidae stinkbug hosts. Ishikawaella has a highly reduced genome yet provides essential amino acids for the bug. The bugs lay eggs in rows on plants, and capsules holding symbionts are deposited among the eggs. The capsule also contains a combination of a specialist insect protein the authors identified as posterior midgut dominant protein (PMDP) and a symbiont-derived chaperone molecule, GroEL. Together, these molecules protect the delicate Ishikawaella for the 7 to 10 days it takes for the eggs to hatch, at which point the young bugs feed on the capsule to obtain the vital symbionts. However, the production of PMDP shortens the life of the female bugs, which is the price a mother pays to ensure inheritance.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symbiont#Insect#Inheritance#Amino Acids#Acad#Plataspidae#Pmdp#Natl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

Inherited social networks shape spotted hyena society and survival

In spotted hyena societies, inherited social networks - passed from mothers to offspring - are essential to hyena life and survival, according to a new study. While the structure of animal social networks plays an important role in all social processes as well as health, survival and reproductive success, the general mechanisms that determine social structure in the wild remain unknown. One proposed model, termed social inheritance, suggests that an offspring's social affiliations tend to resemble those of their parents, particularly those of the mother. Previous research has indicated that these inherited social networks may influence social structure across generations in multiple species. Here, Amiyaal Ilany and colleagues evaluate the role of social inheritance in spotted hyena society, which is female-dominated and highly structured. Combining social network analysis and a transgenerational dataset comprised of 73,767 social observations among a population of wild hyenas collected over 27 years, Ilany et al. found that that the social relationships of juvenile hyenas are similar to those of their mothers and that the degree of similarity increases with the mother's social rank. What's more, the results show that the strength of the maternal relationship affects social inheritance and is also positively correlated with the long-term survival for both mother and offspring. According to the authors, the findings suggest that selection for social inheritance might play an essential role in shaping hyena social behavior and the fitness of individual hyenas. "Future work should seek to examine how widely specific social relationships are inherited in a range of population structures and what implications this has for the rate of evolution of the many processes that depend on social network structure," write Josh Firth and Ben Sheldon in a related Perspective.
WildlifeNewswise

Symbionts sans frontieres: Bacterial partners travel the world

Newswise — This pandemic year has seen us confined to our homes and restricted from travelling the world. Not so for some microscopic bacteria in the ocean: Throughout the globe, they partner up with clams from the family Lucinidae, which live unseen in the sand beneath the shimmering blue waters of coastal habitats. This partnership is the clams' passport to their extensive global reach. The bacteria can also travel a long way. According to research by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology in Bremen and the University of Vienna now published in PNAS, the bacterial symbionts living in lucinid gills can travel the world without borders.
Wildlifemsu.edu

Inheriting mother’s friends key to hyena success

In the wild, inheriting advantageous physical traits may be the difference between a long life and a short one. But for the spotted hyena, another kind of inheritance, one that has nothing to do with genetics, turns out to be extremely important for health and longevity — social networks inherited from their mothers.
WildlifeScience Now

Rank-dependent social inheritance determines social network structure in spotted hyenas

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Inheritance of social status, and its associated costs and benefits, is well demonstrated in humans. Whether such an intergenerational system occurs in other species is harder to demonstrate. Ilany et al. looked at nearly 30 years of social interaction data in spotted hyenas, a female-dominated system with a highly structured society, and found that status inheritance is just as prominent (see the Perspective by Firth and Sheldon). Juvenile hyenas had social associations that were similar to their mothers, and the strength of the association was higher for higher-status mothers. Importantly, survival was associated with social inheritance, suggesting that these social roles are essential to hyena life.
SciencePhys.org

New framework highlights dual role of genetics and culture in inheritance

A new framework which reconciles the roles of behavioral genetics and cultural evolution in inheritance—and cuts through the nature/nurture debate—has been put forward by researchers at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). The model, which is set out in a forthcoming paper in Behavioral and Brain Sciences,...
WildlifeThe Jewish Press

Bar-Ilan U. Biologist Found Spotted Hyenas’ Social Ties Are Inherited

Social networks among animals are critical to various aspects of their lives, including reproductive success and survival, and could even teach us more about human relationships. Dr. Amiyaal Ilany, a biologist at the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, integrates behavioral ecology, network...
SciencePhys.org

Scientists harness the naturally abundant CRISPR-Cas system to edit superbugs

A research team led by Dr. Aixin Yan, Associate Professor from the Research Division for Molecular & Cell Biology, Faculty of Science, in collaboration with Honorary Clinical Professor Patrick Cy Woo from the Department of Microbiology, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, the University of Hong Kong (HKU), reported the development of a transferrable and integrative type I CRISPR-based platform that can efficiently edit the diverse clinical isolates ofPseudomonas aeruginosa, a superbug capable of infecting various tissues and organs and a major source of nosocomial infections. The technique can accelerate the identification of resistance determinants of multidrug resistant (MDR) pathogens and the development of novel anti-resistance strategies.
IndustryAtlantic City Press

What is your soil inheritance?

Many of us live atop ground that has been traversed, cleared, farmed, built upon, dumped on, regrown, etc. over the centuries. Records of ownership, deeds, etc., may not tell us the full story of what has occurred by the actions of nature or humans. Even getting a soil test on one portion of a property may not reveal what may have gone on elsewhere on a piece of ground.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Experiences Can Cause Inheritable Changes to an Animal's Biology

Evidence suggests that what happens in one generation—diet, toxin exposure, trauma, fear—can have lasting effects on future generations. Scientists believe these effects result from epigenetic changes that occur in response to the environment and turn genes on or off without altering the genome or DNA sequence. But how these changes...
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
ScienceScience Now

Protein structure prediction now easier, faster

You are currently viewing the summary. Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. Last year, in a result hailed as a turning point, computational biologists showed that artificial intelligence (AI) could accurately predict a complex structure based on the protein's string of amino acids. A new team has now made AI-based structure prediction more powerful and accessible. Their method works on not just simple proteins, but also complexes of proteins, and its creators have made their computer code freely available. In a recent test of the method, it made short work of more than 4500 protein sequences submitted by outside researchers. And experts expect the newly released code will inspire even better, faster approaches to understanding proteins.
ScienceScience Now

Rethinking immunology

You are currently viewing the summary. The cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ), when released by lymphocytes, augments the capacity of macrophages and other host cells to kill certain intracellular protozoa, bacteria, and viruses (1–3). However, the function of most of the hundreds of genes induced by IFN-γ is unknown, and biochemical mechanisms of pathogen inactivation are incompletely understood. On page 296 of this issue, Gaudet et al. (4) identify an effector mechanism in the human immune system: production of IFNγ–induced apolipoprotein L3 (APOL3) in epithelial cells, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts that acts like a detergent, extracting lipids from membranes of bacteria in the cytosol, killing the bacteria. Not only does APOL3 dissolve a biophysical boundary—the bacterial inner membrane—but the findings of Gaudet et al. help dissolve conceptual boundaries about the composition of the immune system.
WildlifeNature.com

Insights into molecular structure, genome evolution and phylogenetic implication through mitochondrial genome sequence of Gleditsia sinensis

Gleditsia sinensis is an endemic species widely distributed in China with high economic and medicinal value. To explore the genomic evolution and phylogenetic relationships of G. sinensis, the complete mitochondrial (mt) genome of G. sinensis was sequenced and assembled, which was firstly reported in Gleditsia. The mt genome was circular and 594,121 bp in length, including 37 protein-coding genes (PCGs), 19 transfer RNA (tRNA) genes and 3 ribosomal RNA (rRNA) genes. The overall base composition of the G. sinensis mt genome was 27.4% for A, 27.4% for T, 22.6% for G, 22.7% for C. The comparative analysis of PCGs in Fabaceae species showed that most of the ribosomal protein genes and succinate dehydrogenase genes were lost. In addition, we found that the rps4 gene was only lost in G. sinensis, whereas it was retained in other Fabaceae species. The phylogenetic analysis based on shared PCGs of 24 species (22 Fabaceae and 2 Solanaceae) showed that G. sinensis is evolutionarily closer to Senna species. In general, this research will provide valuable information for the evolution of G. sinensis and provide insight into the phylogenetic relationships within the family Fabaceae.
ScienceScience Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Medical & BiotechScience Now

The inner workings of an enzyme

You are currently viewing the summary. Predictive understanding for how a particular amino acid sequence encodes enzymatic function is a grand challenge in molecular biology, with profound impacts in fields ranging from industrial biotechnology, computational protein design, and agriculture to predictive identification of disease mutations (1) and medicinal chemistry. Innovative methods for high-throughput and quantitative measurements of different aspects of enzymatic function are needed to achieve this goal. On page 411 of this issue, Markin et al. (2) describe a laboratory-on-a-chip platform called High-Throughput Microfluidic Enzyme Kinetics (HT-MEK) as a step in this direction. The technique allows high-fidelity in vitro biochemical and biophysical characterization of more than 1000 mutants of the model enzyme PafA (phosphate-irrepressible alkaline phosphatase of Flavobacterium). HT-MEK identifies partially overlapping yet distinct networks of amino acids that undergird individual reaction steps of PafA, illuminating the mechanistic basis of catalysis for this enzyme.
AstronomyScience Now

Supernova neutrinos reveal no secrets

In the Standard Model of particle physics, neutrinos only interact through the weak nuclear force. Several proposed extensions to the Standard Model introduce additional ways that neutrinos could interact with each other (but not with different types of particles), and these are known as secret interactions. Shalgar et al. calculated how any secret interactions would affect core-collapse supernovae, in which an explosion is driven by a vast flux of neutrinos flowing outward from a dying star's core. If there were secret interactions, then neutrinos would become trapped in the core and no supernova would occur. The authors used this to set upper limits on neutrino physics beyond the Standard Model.
Diseases & Treatmentsophthalmologytimes.com

Inherited Retinal Disease: Treatment Overview

Dr Mariya Moosajee highlights therapies approved as well as under study to improve treatment for patients with inherited retinal disease. Albert J. Augustin, MD: We have to move forward. I’d like to ask Dr Moosajee for her opinion on the treatment options for inherited diseases. Mariya Moosajee, MBBS, BSc, PhD,...
ChemistryScience Now

Atomically resolved single-molecule triplet quenching

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Little is known about the atomistic mechanism that nature uses to mitigate the destructive interaction of triplet-excited pigment chromophores with omnipresent oxygen. Peng et al. tackled this challenge by developing a technique based on conducting atomic force microscopy to populate and track triplets in a single pentacene molecule, a model ϖ-conjugated system, placed on a sodium chloride surface (see the Perspective by Li and Jiang). The authors show how the triplet-state lifetime can be quenched in controllable manner by atomic-scale manipulations with oxygen co-adsorbed in close vicinity. The presented single-molecule spectroscopy paves the way for further atomically resolved studies of triplet excited states that play an important role in many other fields, such as organic electronics, photocatalysis, and photodynamic therapy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy