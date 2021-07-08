Cancel
Science

Medicinal plants, in context

By Kiki Sanford
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. Michael Pollan's This Is Your Mind on Plants combines the author's long-held interest in the natural world with his growing fascination with the workings of the human mind. In the book, he investigates three plant-derived compounds with vastly different stories and effects on human consciousness: the sedative opium, the stimulant caffeine, and the hallucinogen mescaline.

Michael Pollan
#Medicinal Plants#Plant#Sedative
