A touch more unconventional

We present a general framework for the homogenization theory of space-time metamaterials. By mapping to a frame comoving with the space-time modulation, we derive analytical formulas for the effective material parameters for traveling-wave modulations in the low-frequency limit: electric permittivity, magnetic permeability, and magnetoelectric coupling. In doing so, we provide a recipe for the calculation of effective parameters of space–time-modulated media where the parameters follow a traveling-wave form of any shape and we show how synthetic motion can result in giant bianisotropy. This allows us to deepen the understanding of how nonreciprocity can be achieved in the long-wavelength limit and to completely characterize the different nonreciprocal behaviors available in space–time-modulated media. In particular, we show how the modulation speed, which can be subluminal or superluminal, together with the relative phase between electric and magnetic modulations, provide tuning knobs for the nonreciprocal response of these systems. Furthermore, we apply the theory to derive exact formulas for the Fresnel drag experienced by light traveling through traveling-wave modulations of electromagnetic media, providing insight into the differences and similarities between synthetic motion and moving matter. Since we exploit a series of Galilean coordinate transformations, the theory may be generalized to other kinds of waves.