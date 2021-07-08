News at a glance
You are currently viewing the summary. In science news around the world, public health specialists are blaming a troubling mix of lagging immunizations, less mask use, more social gatherings, and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 for recent surges in the number of COVID-19 cases in many countries. The final analysis of a large clinical trial of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19 yields further evidence of its mediocre efficacy—but its manufacturer, German biotech firm CureVac, voices hope that the vaccine can protect people under age 60. Iran inaugurates what it aspires to be a world-class optical telescope—the Iranian National Observatory, on Mount Gargash—but the facility is months away from seeing first light. The European Research Council, the continent's largest basic science funder, gets a new president, German biologist Maria Leptin. European physicists' plans to build the Einstein Telescope, a radical new gravitational-wave observatory, receive a boost when an advisory panel adds the facility to its road map of future projects.science.sciencemag.org
