Medical & Biotech

News at a glance

Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. In science news around the world, public health specialists are blaming a troubling mix of lagging immunizations, less mask use, more social gatherings, and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 for recent surges in the number of COVID-19 cases in many countries. The final analysis of a large clinical trial of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19 yields further evidence of its mediocre efficacy—but its manufacturer, German biotech firm CureVac, voices hope that the vaccine can protect people under age 60. Iran inaugurates what it aspires to be a world-class optical telescope—the Iranian National Observatory, on Mount Gargash—but the facility is months away from seeing first light. The European Research Council, the continent's largest basic science funder, gets a new president, German biologist Maria Leptin. European physicists' plans to build the Einstein Telescope, a radical new gravitational-wave observatory, receive a boost when an advisory panel adds the facility to its road map of future projects.

Science Now

Will COVID-19 change science? Past pandemics offer clues

Science’s COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. Sixteen pandemic months have felt disorienting and arduous—but along the arc of human history, COVID-19 marks just another inflection point. Epidemics have punctuated humanity’s timeline for centuries, sowing panic and killing millions, whether the culprit was plague, smallpox, or influenza. And when infections abate, their imprints on society can remain, some short-lived and some enduring.
Science Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.
biospace.com

Research Roundup: Epsilon and Delta COVID-19 Variants and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. How the Epsilon and Delta COVID-19 Variants Dodge the Immune System. Researchers at Kumamoto University identified the L452R mutation of the COVID-19 spike protein, which is found in both the Epsilon and...
KSLV

Utah Researchers Need COVID-19 Patients To Study Plasma Treatments

SALT LAKE CITY — As COVID-19 cases surge again, the University of Utah has teamed up with Johns Hopkins University to learn more about treating patients while they have the virus. Researchers are looking for volunteers who are sick right now. For this study, University of Utah researchers need people...
deseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Science Now

Key epidemiological drivers and impact of interventions in the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in England

Understanding factors related to the initial spread and control of SARS-CoV-2 is important in light of emerging variants. Knock et al. retrospectively examined differences in SARS-CoV-2 transmission and related mortality in care homes, hospitals, and the community in England since the virus was first introduced in December 2020, stratified by age and geographical region over time. They found that lockdown was by far the most effective control measure and also estimated that mortality in England at this time could have been roughly halved if a lockdown had been introduced 1 week earlier.
Science Now

Estimating epidemiologic dynamics from cross-sectional viral load distributions

Science, abh0635, this issue p. eabh0635; see also abj4185, p. 280. Current approaches to epidemic monitoring rely on case counts, test positivity rates, and reported deaths or hospitalizations. These metrics, however, provide a limited and often biased picture as a result of testing constraints, unrepresentative sampling, and reporting delays. Random cross-sectional virologic surveys can overcome some of these biases by providing snapshots of infection prevalence but currently offer little information on the epidemic trajectory without sampling across multiple time points.
Science Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
Science Now

Meaningful messaging: Sentiment in elite social media communication with the public on the COVID-19 pandemic

Elite messaging plays a crucial role in shaping public debate and spreading information. We examine elite political communication during an emergent international crisis to investigate the role of tone in messaging, information spread, and public reaction. By measuring tone in social media messages from members of the U.S. Congress related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we find clear partisan differences and a differential impact of tone on message engagement and information spread. This suggests that even in the midst of an international health crisis, partisanship and emotional rhetoric play a critical part in elite communications and contribute to the attention messages receive. The messaging on COVID-19 is polarized and fractured. The valenced messaging provokes divergence in public engagement, reaction, and information spread. These results have important implications for studies of representation, public opinion, and how government can effectively engage individuals in emergent situations or pivotal moments.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential expression of circulating exosomal microRNAs in refractory intracranial atherosclerosis associated with antiangiogenesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-54542-y, published online 19 December 2019. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Data Availability section, which did not contain the accession codes for the data. This information is now included and in Data Availability,. "The datasets analyzed during the current study...
Science Now

Targeting aging cells improves survival

Older age is associated with increased COVID-19 severity and mortality (1). Whether this is due to preexisting age-related health conditions or aging per se is currently unclear. On page 295 of this issue, Camell et al. (2) show that cell senescence, a hallmark of biological aging (3), contributes to mortality in old mice upon infection with mouse hepatitis virus (MHV), a mouse β-coronavirus that is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Mirroring findings from human COVID-19, they show that old—but not young—mice infected with MHV succumb rapidly to viral infection. They demonstrate that treatments to remove senescent cells (senolytics) significantly improve survival in older mice, even when initiated 3 days after infection. These findings provide a biological explanation for the effect of age on COVID-19 severity and strongly support the testing of drugs that target senescence in older patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Science Now

Rethinking immunology

You are currently viewing the summary. The cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ), when released by lymphocytes, augments the capacity of macrophages and other host cells to kill certain intracellular protozoa, bacteria, and viruses (1–3). However, the function of most of the hundreds of genes induced by IFN-γ is unknown, and biochemical mechanisms of pathogen inactivation are incompletely understood. On page 296 of this issue, Gaudet et al. (4) identify an effector mechanism in the human immune system: production of IFNγ–induced apolipoprotein L3 (APOL3) in epithelial cells, endothelial cells, and fibroblasts that acts like a detergent, extracting lipids from membranes of bacteria in the cytosol, killing the bacteria. Not only does APOL3 dissolve a biophysical boundary—the bacterial inner membrane—but the findings of Gaudet et al. help dissolve conceptual boundaries about the composition of the immune system.
Science Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
NIH Director's Blog

Participating labs contribute over 70 tests for COVID-19 to the NIH Genetic Testing Registry

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an often-heard refrain in the arena of public health was “Testing, testing, testing!”. Testing for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with symptoms or potential exposure, or for the presence of antibodies to the virus in patients who had recovered from the disease, took on vital importance in efforts to curb its spread. Last fall, the NIH Genetic Testing Registry (GTR) expanded its scope to include molecular and serology tests for microorganisms impacting human health and disease. It now contains 70+ tests for COVID-19.
utoledo.edu

NIH Funds UToledo Researcher’s New Model to Study COVID-19, Hypertension

High blood pressure is one of the key risk factors for developing severe illness from COVID-19, but understanding that connection has proven difficult beyond simple, observational studies. Researchers at The University of Toledo hope to change that. Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, Dr. Bina Joe and her team from the College...
Axios

Axios Science

Welcome back to Axios Science. This week's newsletter — about Mars' interior, AI answers to protein-folding problems and more — is 1,711 words, a 6½-minute read. Seismic action on Mars is revealing new details about the inner structure of the Red Planet. Why it matters: Mars' interior holds the key...
kusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...

