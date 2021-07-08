Standing my ground

When I saw the black bear emerge from the trees, I knew I shouldn't turn around and flee. So I held my ground in spite of my fear. It was a moment I'd been dreading for months. I'd been hired as an undergraduate field assistant to do geology work in an area with healthy populations of bears and cougars. I went into the summer not wanting to be alone in the field, fearing I'd encounter a potentially deadly animal. But bears and cougars turned out to be the least of my problems. I spent 6 weeks working alongside a male colleague who constantly belittled my abilities, leaving me mentally exhausted and questioning whether I belonged in the field. My encounter with the bear, in contrast, turned out to be empowering.