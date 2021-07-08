Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Standing my ground

By Manya Ruckhaus, SciCareerEditor@aaas.org, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I saw the black bear emerge from the trees, I knew I shouldn't turn around and flee. So I held my ground in spite of my fear. It was a moment I'd been dreading for months. I'd been hired as an undergraduate field assistant to do geology work in an area with healthy populations of bears and cougars. I went into the summer not wanting to be alone in the field, fearing I'd encounter a potentially deadly animal. But bears and cougars turned out to be the least of my problems. I spent 6 weeks working alongside a male colleague who constantly belittled my abilities, leaving me mentally exhausted and questioning whether I belonged in the field. My encounter with the bear, in contrast, turned out to be empowering.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Science
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
AstronomyHerald Community Newspapers

Searching the heavens for common ground

I just booked a reservation to see the next full solar eclipse. Call me an optimist; I expect to be there. Save the date: April 8, 2024. You can see it in all its glorious totality from Mazatlán, Mexico, along a narrow diagonal path that enters the United States near San Antonio and moves across the country to Maine and Canada.
Charleston, SCLexington County Chronicle

The Charleston Silver Lady

I was out early picking blueberries just as the sun came up. I was in a true battle with the red birds who had claimed this patch as their own. As the early morning sun beamed on my face through the tangle of tiny switch-like branches, it occurred to me sharing the fruit with the birds was what I was supposed to do. I wasn’t to keep them all for myself when the red birds had been waiting for the hard green pellets to gradually soften to claret red and then finally to the cobalt blue we were all searching for.
Posted by
101.9 KING FM

Here Are Our Top 25 Wild Mammals That Call Wyoming Home

Mountain Lions, Wolves and Bears OH MY! That may sound like a line from 'Wizard of Oz' but all three can be found here in Wyoming, along with over 100 more of their warm blooded wild mammal friends. Wyoming is known for many things that are appealing to so many...
PetsPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Art Lander’s Outdoors: Land management, setting tree stands and ground blinds for archery season

August is the time to get started on land management practices, and setting up treestands and ground blinds for the upcoming archery deer season. Recommended land practices include seasonal mowing, planting winter wheat, clover or other fall crops to establish a cool weather food source on their hunting property, and trimming vegetation around treestands and adding some natural camouflage to ground blinds.
New York City, NYpace.edu

The World Below the Ground

For Dyson Professor Bill Eaton, PhD, the classroom is truly mother earth. As a tropical soil microbial ecologist, Eaton has been studying how climate change and human land management impact soil ecosystems for over two decades. Currently, Eaton is in Costa Rica making valuable contributions to this ever-growing, ever-important field.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Middle Grounds Update

July 14 in West Central General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Thanks to everyone who helped me out answering some of my questions regarding rigging and baits for bottom fishing Middle Grounds. Last week and a few weeks prior my uncle and I went on two Hubbards 12 hour extreme...
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

The search for new hunting grounds

Texas currently ranks 40th in the nation in availability of public lands throughout the state. A whopping 96 percent of our state is privately owned, and public hunting access is limited to a mere 1 percent of the land available. However, Texas also boasts the highest number of hunters of...
Wyoming StateOnlyInYourState

You Can Spot Wild Horses In Wyoming In These Three Places

Wild horses still roam Wyoming’s high prairie, and if you know where to look, you can find them grazing in family herds all year long. If nothing excites you more than exclaiming “horses!” when you drive by some horses, then read up on where you’re sure to spot some mustangs here in Wyoming.

Comments / 0

Community Policy