Every Call of Duty: Zombies map has a Wonder Weapon — that’s just how these maps work. And if you’re planning on completing the Easter Egg quest, you’ll need to get your hands on one. There are multiple ways to get the CRBR-S energy pistol, but there’s only one way to guarantee a drop for free. You can earn one randomly by completing trials or opening Mystery Boxes, but this is the sure-fire way to get one. It isn’t too hard, and you can grab it by Round 10 even if you’re playing solo.