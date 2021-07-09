Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Early origin of sweet perception in the songbird radiation

By Yasuka Toda, Meng-Ching Ko, Qiaoyi Liang, Eliot T. Miller, Alejandro Rico-Guevara, Tomoya Nakagita, Ayano Sakakibara, Kana Uemura, Timothy Sackton, Takashi Hayakawa, Simon Yung Wa Sin, Yoshiro Ishimaru, Takumi Misaka, Pablo Oteiza, James Crall, Scott V. Edwards, William Buttemer, Shuichi Matsumura, Maude W. Baldwin, mbaldwin@orn.mpg.de
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf6505, this issue p. 226; see also abj6746, p. 154. Early events in the evolutionary history of a clade can shape the sensory systems of descendant lineages. Although the avian ancestor may not have had a sweet receptor, the widespread incidence of nectar-feeding birds suggests multiple acquisitions of sugar detection. In this study, we identify a single early sensory shift of the umami receptor (the T1R1-T1R3 heterodimer) that conferred sweet-sensing abilities in songbirds, a large evolutionary radiation containing nearly half of all living birds. We demonstrate sugar responses across species with diverse diets, uncover critical sites underlying carbohydrate detection, and identify the molecular basis of sensory convergence between songbirds and nectar-specialist hummingbirds. This early shift shaped the sensory biology of an entire radiation, emphasizing the role of contingency and providing an example of the genetic basis of convergence in avian evolution.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songbirds#Evolutionary Radiation#Abj6746
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Understanding Our Perception of Rhythm

Summary: When perceiving rhythm, the brain makes two separate decisions based on grouping and prominence. The groupings mutually inform each other to generate an overall rhythmic perception. Source: McGill University. Scientists have long known that while listening to a sequence of sounds, people often perceive a rhythm, even when the...
CancerScience Now

Mapping the cellular origin and early evolution of leukemia in Down syndrome

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf6202, this issue p. eabf6202; see also abj3957, p. 155. Leukemia is the most common cancer in children, with the first genetic alterations often occurring during fetal development. These initiating events generate preleukemic cells, which are the evolutionary ancestors of leukemia that arises after birth. Because of our inability to directly access human fetal preleukemia, the identity of the cell of origin and the steps of leukemia evolution remain largely unknown. Down syndrome leukemogenesis represents a disease setting to study human preleukemia and the evolutionary steps that lead to fully transformed leukemia. Up to 30% of children with Down syndrome (trisomy 21) exhibit a preleukemic transient abnormal myelopoiesis (TAM) and, overall, have a 150-fold increased risk of developing myeloid leukemia within the first 5 years of life. However, the mechanism by which an extra copy of chromosome 21 predisposes to preleukemia and leukemia remains unclear.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Theory of the Distortion-Perception Tradeoff in Wasserstein Space

The lower the distortion of an estimator, the more the distribution of its outputs generally deviates from the distribution of the signals it attempts to estimate. This phenomenon, known as the perception-distortion tradeoff, has captured significant attention in image restoration, where it implies that fidelity to ground truth images comes at the expense of perceptual quality (deviation from statistics of natural images). However, despite the increasing popularity of performing comparisons on the perception-distortion plane, there remains an important open question: what is the minimal distortion that can be achieved under a given perception constraint? In this paper, we derive a closed form expression for this distortion-perception (DP) function for the mean squared-error (MSE) distortion and the Wasserstein-2 perception index. We prove that the DP function is always quadratic, regardless of the underlying distribution. This stems from the fact that estimators on the DP curve form a geodesic in Wasserstein space. In the Gaussian setting, we further provide a closed form expression for such estimators. For general distributions, we show how these estimators can be constructed from the estimators at the two extremes of the tradeoff: The global MSE minimizer, and a minimizer of the MSE under a perfect perceptual quality constraint. The latter can be obtained as a stochastic transformation of the former.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

(Nanowerk News) Rare-earth compounds have fascinated researchers for decades due to the unique quantum properties they display, which have so far remained totally out of reach of everyday compounds. One of the most remarkable and exotic properties of those materials is the emergence of exotic superconducting states, and particularly the superconducting states required to build future topological quantum computers.
WildlifeEurekAlert

An early sensory shift from savory to sweet shaped the sensory biology of songbirds

An early sensory shift in the evolution of songbirds conferred the ability to detect sugars and may have played a critical role in the radiation of this large and diverse group of avian species, a new study finds. While a taste for sugars is conserved and widespread among mammals, the ability to detect sugars is not ancestral in the bird lineage, where most species were carnivorous. The entire avian clade was shaped by the early loss of T1R2, a gene encoding a sweet receptor. However, despite this loss, several divergent lineages of birds, including hummingbirds and parrots, regularly consume sugar-rich fruits and nectar. How these thousands of sweet-eating species evolved to perceive sugars without the T1R2 gene remains unknown. Yasuka Toda and colleagues investigated taste receptor function within the largest group of birds - the passerines, or songbirds - an order which comprises more than half of all bird species. They found that the emergence of sweet detection in these birds involved a single shift in a receptor for umami perception early in their evolutionary history. According to Toda et al., this early shift shaped the sensory biology of the entire radiation and in a different, yet convergent, way than that in nectar-feeding hummingbirds. This change highlights how new functions can emerge from existing sensory receptors. "The early evolution of sweet perception likely played an important role in the diversification of this lineage, which is now a numerically and ecologically dominant component of terrestrial avifaunas the world over," writes F. Keith Barker in a related Perspective.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

How sweet it is: Study finds songbirds CAN taste sugar

Contrary to conventional thought, songbirds can taste sugar--even though songbirds are the descendants of meat-eating dinosaurs and are missing a key protein that allows humans and many other animals to taste sweetness. An international team investigated how many bird species can taste sweet and how far back that ability evolved. Their work was published today in the journal Science.
ScienceNautilus

Psychedelics Open a New Window on the Mechanisms of Perception

Everything became imbued with a sense of vitality and life and vividness. If I picked up a pebble from the beach, it would move. It would glisten and gleam and sparkle and be absolutely captivating,” says neuroscientist Anil Seth. “Somebody looking at me would see me staring at a stone for hours.”
Earth ScienceScience Now

Origin of potassic postcollisional volcanic rocks in young, shallow, blueschist-rich lithosphere

Potassium-rich volcanism occurring throughout the Alpine-Himalayan belt from Spain to Tibet is characterized by unusually high Th/La ratios, for which several hypotheses have brought no convincing solution. Here, we combine geochemical datasets from potassic postcollisional volcanic rocks and lawsonite blueschists to explain the high Th/La. Source regions of the volcanic melts consist of imbricated packages of blueschist facies mélanges and depleted peridotites, constituting a new mantle lithosphere formed only 20 to 50 million years earlier during the accretionary convergence of small continental blocks and oceans. This takes place entirely at shallow depths (<80 km) without any deep subduction of continental materials. High Th/La in potassic rocks may indicate shallow sources in accretionary settings even where later obscured by continental collision as in Tibet. This mechanism is consistent with a temporal trend in Th/La in potassic postcollisional magmas: The high Th/La signature first becomes prominent in the Phanerozoic, when blueschists became widespread.
Sciencearxiv.org

Renormalization of the radiative jet function

We show how to compute directly the renormalization/evolution of the radiative jet function that appears in the factorization theorems for $B\to \gamma\ell\nu$ and $H\to \gamma\gamma$ through a $b$-quark loop. We point out that, in order to avoid double counting of soft contributions, one should use in the factorization theorems a subtracted radiative jet function, from which soft contributions have been removed. The soft-contribution subtractions are zero-bin subtractions in the terminology of soft-collinear effective theory. We show that they can be factored from the radiative jet function and that the resulting soft-subtraction function gives rise to a nonlocal renormalization of the subtracted radiative jet function. This is a novel instance in which zero-bin subtractions lead to a nonlocality in the renormalization of a subtracted quantity that is not present in the renormalization of the unsubtracted quantity. We demonstrate the use of our formalism by computing the order-$\alpha_s$ evolution kernel for the subtracted radiative jet function. Our result is in agreement with the result that had been inferred previously by making use of the factorization theorem for $B\to \gamma\ell\nu$, but that had been ascribed to the unsubtracted radiative jet function.
ScienceScience Now

The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

Synaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Gamma-radiation sky maps from compact binaries

Néstor Ortiz, Federico Carrasco, Stephen R. Green, Luis Lehner, Steven L. Liebling, John Ryan Westernacher-Schneider. Using numerical simulations, we predict sky maps and light curves of gamma-ray emission from neutron stars in compact binaries, and in isolation. We briefly review some gamma-ray emission models, and reproduce sky maps from a standard isolated pulsar in the Separatrix Layer model. We then simulate isolated pulsars with several variations of a dipole magnetic field, including superpositions, and predict their gamma-ray emission. These simulations provide new heuristics on what can and cannot be inferred about the magnetic field configuration of pulsars from high-energy observations. We find that typical double-peak light curves can be produced by pulsars with significant multipole structure beyond a single dipole. We offer a simple approximation that is useful for rapid explorations of binary magnetic field structure. Finally, we predict the gamma-ray emission pattern from a compact black hole-neutron star binary moments before merger by applying the Separatrix Layer model to data simulated in full general relativity; we find that face-on observers receive little emission, equatorial observers see one broad peak, and more generic observers typically see two peaks.
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Minuscule Bone Changed The Way Scientists Percept Neanderthals

A small bone fragment that once belonged to a giant Ice Age deer changed the way scientists think of Neanderthals. It was discovered in the Einhornhöhle cave, located in northern Germany. The decorated deer phalanx (also known as the toe bone) is engraved with a geometric pattern. Scientists dated the...
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
Engineeringmathworks.com

Making Vehicles & Robots See-Getting Started with Perception

Making Vehicles and Robots See: Getting Started with Perception for Students. This submission contains all of the example and exercise materials for the online tutorial series - 'Making Vehicles and Robots See: Getting Started with Perception for Students'. The link to the series will be available when the videos are published.
ChemistryScience Now

Wafer-scale heterostructured piezoelectric bio-organic thin films

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2155, this issue p. 337; see also abj0424, p. 278. Piezoelectric biomaterials are intrinsically suitable for coupling mechanical and electrical energy in biological systems to achieve in vivo real-time sensing, actuation, and electricity generation. However, the inability to synthesize and align the piezoelectric phase at a large scale remains a roadblock toward practical applications. We present a wafer-scale approach to creating piezoelectric biomaterial thin films based on γ-glycine crystals. The thin film has a sandwich structure, where a crystalline glycine layer self-assembles and automatically aligns between two polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) thin films. The heterostructured glycine-PVA films exhibit piezoelectric coefficients of 5.3 picocoulombs per newton or 157.5 × 10−3 volt meters per newton and nearly an order of magnitude enhancement of the mechanical flexibility compared with pure glycine crystals. With its natural compatibility and degradability in physiological environments, glycine-PVA films may enable the development of transient implantable electromechanical devices.
WildlifeScience Now

Rank-dependent social inheritance determines social network structure in spotted hyenas

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc1966, this issue p. 348; see also abj5234, p. 274. The structure of animal social networks influences survival and reproductive success, as well as pathogen and information transmission. However, the general mechanisms determining social structure remain unclear. Using data from 73,767 social interactions among wild spotted hyenas collected over 27 years, we show that the process of social inheritance determines how offspring relationships are formed and maintained. Relationships between offspring and other hyenas bear resemblance to those of their mothers for as long as 6 years, and the degree of similarity increases with maternal social rank. Mother-offspring relationship strength affects social inheritance and is positively correlated with offspring longevity. These results support the hypothesis that social inheritance of relationships can structure animal social networks and be subject to adaptive tradeoffs.
AstronomyScience Now

Supernova neutrinos reveal no secrets

In the Standard Model of particle physics, neutrinos only interact through the weak nuclear force. Several proposed extensions to the Standard Model introduce additional ways that neutrinos could interact with each other (but not with different types of particles), and these are known as secret interactions. Shalgar et al. calculated how any secret interactions would affect core-collapse supernovae, in which an explosion is driven by a vast flux of neutrinos flowing outward from a dying star's core. If there were secret interactions, then neutrinos would become trapped in the core and no supernova would occur. The authors used this to set upper limits on neutrino physics beyond the Standard Model.

Comments / 0

Community Policy