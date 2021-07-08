Lady Cats Soccer Continues to Go Well as Edge Wraps Up Next Week

Although summer is in full swing, the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser volleyball team was hard at work last week with a volleyball camp, run by Theresa Beeckman of Michigan and C-W head coach Heather Bohl. “Theresa has been coming from Michigan to Chetek for our summer volleyball camps for five years now, with last year being the only year she was unable to attend (COVID-19). In each session, the girls experienced a good mix of skill development and team building activities. The main focus of our camp, besides improving volleyball skills and knowledge, is to maintain a positive culture in our program, leadership development, and learn how to build and maintain trust with our teammates,” Bohl said. Twenty-five high school girls (grades 9–12) attended the volleyball camp, most of them are pictured above. There were 23 youth in grades 5–8 who participated in the camp—grades 5–7 are pictured below, middle, while grades 8–9 are pictured below, bottom. Contact days for the high school volleyball team are next week on Tuesday, July 27, Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30. The first practice for C-W’s high school team is Monday, Aug. 16.