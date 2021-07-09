Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Can immune responses predict which vaccines work best?

By Jon Cohen, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. Other than a placebo-controlled, clinical trial lasting many months and involving tens of thousands of people, is there any way to be sure a COVID-19 vaccine will work? Many researchers say the vaccines already in use offers a shortcut: Simply gauge a vaccine's ability to elicit so-called neutralizing antibodies, which bind to the virus and prevent it from entering cells. But several recent studies point to other "correlates of protection": "binding" antibodies—which latch onto the virus but don't block entry—and another set of immune warriors called T cells. Vaccine decisions may soon depend on a better understanding of these supporting actors. Several manufacturers are developing updates of their COVID-19 vaccines tailored to protect against new viral variants that could be used as booster shots. The companies hope regulatory agencies won't require evidence of efficacy in big clinical trials, which are time-consuming, expensive, and increasingly ethically fraught because someof the participants receive a placebo even though proven vaccines are now available.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Responses#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Iodine derivative kills SARS-CoV-2 within 90 sec

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is often transmitted to others through respiratory droplets from saliva and nasal fluid. When an individual is infected with COVID-19, these tiny droplets contain SARS-CoV-2 viral particles that have a diameter within the range of 0-10 micrometers (µm).
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Professional Anti-Vaxxers Tell us Why They Won’t Get the Vaccine, and We’re a Little Concerned About America’s “Heroes”.

Healthcare providers were first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean everyone wants to take it. A survey from March shows that just over half of all frontline healthcare workers have been vaccinated, months after essential workers were allowed to roll up their sleeves. Data from June shows that at least 1 in 4 healthcare workers have still not been vaccinated.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers discover way to improve immune response

Melbourne researchers have identified a way to improve the immune response in the face of severe viral infections. It is widely known that severe viral infections and cancer cause impairments to the immune system, including to T cells, a process called immune 'exhaustion'. Overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for cancer or severe viral infections.
CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Antibiotic clofoctol shows potential against SARS-CoV-2

With the catastrophic impact of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) on populations worldwide, there has been an urgent need to develop effective vaccines and drugs that can target this virus. As of July 5, 2021, almost 185 million people have been infected by SARS-CoV-2, with almost 4 million people succumbing to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
CancerWestport News

New Hope? They find a 'superbody' capable of fighting all variants of COVID-19

Several parts of the world are facing an upturn in COVID-19 infections, mostly of the Delta variant that has caused much concern throughout the world. With a hopeful news, the magazine Nature reported on a group of scientists who found the S2H97 a "superanticuerpo" with properties to fight many variations of the virus.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

VaxEffect Test Allows Clinicians to Measure and Track Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccination

FlowMetric, Inc., discusses its VaxEffect, an immune monitoring platform and how it can be used to measure COVID-19 vaccine responses. A new vaccination immune response monitoring platform is going beyond a simple “Yes/No” and providing clinicians and patients more quantitative data regarding immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The test could be especially beneficial for immunocompromised patients by informing timing for boosters down the road.
Public Healthonclive.com

Highlighting the Efficacy of VaxEffect With Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines

Renold Capocasale and Grant Morgan, PhD, PMP, both of FlowMetric Life Sciences, Inc., discuss the vaccination immune response monitoring platform VaxEffect and its clinical application, as well as potential next steps for immune response tests with other vaccines aside from COVID-19. VaxEffect, a vaccination immune response monitoring platform created by...
Public HealthDurango Herald

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?. Probably not as well as they do in healthy people, but the shots should offer some protection. It's why vaccinations are still recommended for people with immune systems weakened by disease or certain medications. It's also important that your family, friends and caregivers get vaccinated, which will make it far less likely that they pass on the virus.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Immune Response in COVID-19: Pathophysiology Mechanisms to Therapeutics

The COVID-19 pandemic is rolling into its second year and continues to take its toll. Since December 2019, when the outbreak first emerged, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has infected over 153 million people and the resulting disease, COVID-19, has claimed more than 3.2 million lives, as of May 2021. The virus leverages the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor, which is widely expressed in the human body, to gain entry into cells. Thus, despite its name, the virus causes multi-organ damage beyond the lungs through viral tissue tropism as well as a multi-faceted pathophysiology, which encompasses immune system hyperactivity, microvascular damage and metabolic disturbances. Although it can be deadly at all ages, older individuals are especially vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, and there is a higher risk of hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and mortality with age. Furthermore, comorbidities, such as diabetes.
ScienceScience Now

Key epidemiological drivers and impact of interventions in the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in England

We fitted a model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in care homes and the community to regional surveillance data for England. Compared with other approaches, our model provides a synthesis of multiple surveillance data streams into a single coherent modeling framework, allowing transmission and severity to be disentangled from features of the surveillance system. Of the control measures implemented, only national lockdown brought the reproduction number (Rteff) below 1 consistently; if introduced 1 week earlier, it could have reduced deaths in the first wave from an estimated 48,600 to 25,600 [95% credible interval (CrI): 15,900 to 38,400]. The infection fatality ratio decreased from 1.00% (95% CrI: 0.85 to 1.21%) to 0.79% (95% CrI: 0.63 to 0.99%), suggesting improved clinical care. The infection fatality ratio was higher in the elderly residing in care homes (23.3%, 95% CrI: 14.7 to 35.2%) than those residing in the community (7.9%, 95% CrI: 5.9 to 10.3%). On 2 December 2020, England was still far from herd immunity, with regional cumulative infection incidence between 7.6% (95% CrI: 5.4 to 10.2%) and 22.3% (95% CrI: 19.4 to 25.4%) of the population. Therefore, any vaccination campaign will need to achieve high coverage and a high degree of protection in vaccinated individuals to allow nonpharmaceutical interventions to be lifted without a resurgence of transmission.
PharmaceuticalsScience Now

More on Vaccine Side Effects

Back last summer, I was writing blog posts about possible side effects of mass vaccination. For readers who’ve shown up more recently and might have me filed as Defender of Vaccines, that might seem surprising, but remember, I’ve been in drug discovery for a long time now. All drugs, all therapies have side effects. It’s just a question of the risks and severity of those versus the benefits, and looking at either of those alone is a serious mistake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy