Save Earth's global observatories

By Gene E. Likens, David L. Wagner, likensg@caryinstitute.org, david.wagner@uconn.edu, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSitting at the interface of human societies and the natural environment are sentinels tracking environmental change. Across the globe, field stations and marine laboratories (FSMLs) amass crucial information about climate, biodiversity, environmental health, and emerging diseases, anchoring multidecadal data sets needed to solve environmental challenges of the Anthropocene. These observatories are now in danger of being shut down—part of the collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

science.sciencemag.org

