Chesapeake Inspired— July 2021

Headquarters: 736 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. About us: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare officially opened its doors 45 years ago with a charter to serve the evolving health care needs of the communities it serves. As a local, independent, community-focused organization, Chesapeake Regional offers residents of Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina high quality, technologically advanced health care delivered with concern and compassion. While our mission has remained constant, the health care landscape has rapidly evolved. Nationally, new technologies and interventions have altered where and how health care can be provided. Locally, as our region continues to grow in size, diversity and age, we are working every day to bring new high-tech capabilities, state-of-the-art facilities, breakthrough clinical protocols, leading-edge electronic information systems and powerful wellness initiatives to make each patient’s care faster, safer and more effective. These efforts result in better and safer patient outcomes, higher satisfaction, and holistic treatment. Today, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare represents a unified family of providers and services affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and its medical group practices.
