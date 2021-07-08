Chesapeake Inspired— July 2021

The many recent tributes marking the passing of former U.S. Sen. John Warner are rightfully long on superlatives. Senator Warner has been described as an “unmatched leader,” a “giant” and a “dear friend.” To me, he was all that and more. His reputation as a political maverick was well-documented in those articles. He was someone whose litmus test for taking a stand was his conscience — and his loyalty to country rather than party. His family life, military service, cabinet appointment as Secretary of the Navy and five terms as an influential and respected U.S. senator have all been well covered. Somewhat surprisingly, though, Senator Warner’s credentials as one of Virginia’s most significant conservationists have received scant attention.