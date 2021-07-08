Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 emergency
In just a few weeks, the Tokyo Olympics will happen amid a state of emergency and without any fans in the host city. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers announced Thursday that it would implement strict measures once again as COVID-19 infections surges in Japan’s capital. The changes will happen effective next week and will last throughout the duration of the games, which begin July 23 and end Aug. 8.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0