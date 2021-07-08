Cancel
Public Health

Spectators barred from Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 emergency

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
In just a few weeks, the Tokyo Olympics will happen amid a state of emergency and without any fans in the host city. The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers announced Thursday that it would implement strict measures once again as COVID-19 infections surges in Japan’s capital. The changes will happen effective next week and will last throughout the duration of the games, which begin July 23 and end Aug. 8.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

