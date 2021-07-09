Journal retracts paper claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill
Science's COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. The journal Vaccines on 2 July retracted a peer-reviewed article after the angry resignations of at least six editors. They were protesting the publication of a study 1 week earlier that had misused data in a Dutch vaccine adverse events registry to make a startling claim: “For three deaths prevented by [COVID-19] vaccination, we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.”science.sciencemag.org
