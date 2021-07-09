Journal retracts paper claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill

Last week we learned of a government consultation expected to announce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for care home staff, and possibly NHS staff too. This sparked debate as to the ethics and legality of such a move, not to mention the strain it could put on an already beleaguered workforce. A number of stakeholders opposed the move, from NHS providers to the British Medical Association. But it is not just the healthcare sector that is weighing up such considerations: a recent survey in the US and UK found that 9 in 10 employers will encourage or require vaccination and 60% plan to make them mandatory.