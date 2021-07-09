Cancel
Can microbes combat neurodegeneration?

By Eran Blacher
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of people worldwide suffer from neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). By gradually destroying motor abilities, communication skills, memory, and clear thinking, these devastating diseases rob patients of their independence and take a heavy toll on family members and caregivers. The...

science.sciencemag.org

ScienceMedicalXpress

3D 'assembloid' shows how SARS-CoV-2 infects brain cells

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine have produced a stem cell model that demonstrates a potential route of entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the human brain. The findings are published in the July 9, 2021...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
WildlifeScience Daily

How plants compensate symbiotic microbes

"Equal pay for equal work," a motto touted by many people, turns out to be relevant to the plant world as well. According to new research by Stanford University ecologists, plants allocate resources to their microbial partners in proportion to how much they benefit from that partnership. "The vast majority...
ScienceEurekAlert

Prize winner uncovers the link between the microbiome, metabolites and neurodegeneration

Eran Blacher is the 2021 winner of the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize for his work in exploring the relationship between the microbiome and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The findings reveal new insights into the "gut-brain axis" and demonstrate that harnessing the microbiome and their associated metabolic pathways could provide a useful approach to treating these and potentially other devastating neurological disorders.
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Engineering microbes to degrade contaminants

Allonnia is using synthetic biology to tackle major environmental challenges like PFASs, metals and plastic waste. A US waste remediation start-up is using synthetic biology to address major environmental challenges like per- and poly-fluorinated substances (PFASs). Allonnia, formed in late 2019 and based in Boston, aims to build technology that can eat harmful chemicals in the environment and restore natural habitats.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain stimulation and brain lesions converge on common causal circuits in neuropsychiatric disease

Damage to specific brain circuits can cause specific neuropsychiatric symptoms. Therapeutic stimulation to these same circuits may modulate these symptoms. To determine whether these circuits converge, we studied depression severity after brain lesions (n = 461, five datasets), transcranial magnetic stimulation (n = 151, four datasets) and deep brain stimulation (n = 101, five datasets). Lesions and stimulation sites most associated with depression severity were connected to a similar brain circuit across all 14 datasets (P < 0.001). Circuits derived from lesions, deep brain stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation were similar (P < 0.0005), as were circuits derived from patients with major depression versus other diagnoses (P < 0.001). Connectivity to this circuit predicted out-of-sample antidepressant efficacy of transcranial magnetic stimulation and deep brain stimulation sites (P < 0.0001). In an independent analysis, 29 lesions and 95 stimulation sites converged on a distinct circuit for motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (P < 0.05). We conclude that lesions, transcranial magnetic stimulation and DBS converge on common brain circuitry that may represent improved neurostimulation targets for depression and other disorders.
CancerScience Now

Enhancing tumor infiltration

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Patients with tumors infiltrated with antitumor T helper 1 (TH1) cells and cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) have a better prognosis than those with tumors infiltrated with immunosuppressive cells (see commentary by Fercoq and Carlin). Huang et al. showed that breast cancer patients with greater numbers of tumor-infiltrating TH1 cells and CTLs had longer disease-free survival than did patients with smaller numbers of such cells in their tumors, despite the similar numbers of these cells in their peripheral blood. Tumors that were highly infiltrated and tumors that were not well-infiltrated had similar amounts of T cell–recruiting chemokines and chemokine receptors on TH1 cells and CTLs. Compared to peripheral blood TH1 cells and CTLs from healthy donors, those from breast cancer patients had increased expression of RGS1, a GTPase-activating protein that inhibits chemokine receptor signaling. In vitro assays showed that knockdown of RGS1 enhanced the migration of TH1 cells and CTLs to conditioned medium from primary tumors. Coimmunoprecipitation studies showed that RGS1 bound to the chemokine receptors CXCR3, CCR4, and CXCR4 in TH1 cells and CTLs. Knockdown of RGS1 in these cells led to increased Ca2+ mobilization and signaling by the kinases ERK and Akt in response to the CXCR4 ligand CXCL12. Signaling by the cytokine interferon-γ (IFN-γ) and its downstream effector STAT1 increased the expression of RGS1 in T cells. Blocking STAT1 signaling in TH1 cells and CTLs enhanced their migration toward CXCL12. Finally, adoptively transferred, RGS1-deficient, tumor-specific CTLs showed increased tumor infiltration in mice compared to that of RGS1-replete cells, which led to reduced tumor growth and increased survival. Together, these data suggest that targeting RGS1 in antitumor T cells may represent a strategy to enhance tumor infiltration and immunotherapy.
ScienceEurekAlert

Seven degrees from one trillion species of microbes

The Earth contains about one trillion species of microbes -- only about one-tenth of which have been identified. A single human can house 100 trillion microbes, creating a single microbiome that serves an ecosystem of microbes. Microbes connect and transform in myriad ways, creating and combining and separating microbiomes anew....
SciencePhys.org

Are silver nanoparticles a silver bullet against microbes?

Antimicrobials are used to kill or slow the growth of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms. They can be in the form of antibiotics, used to treat bodily infections, or as an additive or coating on commercial products used to keep germs at bay. These life-saving tools are essential to preventing and treating infections in humans, animals and plants, but they also pose a global threat to public health when microorganisms develop resistance to them, a concept known as antimicrobial resistance.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Targeting Nuclear Receptors in Neurodegeneration and Neuroinflammation

J Med Chem. 2021 Jul 12. doi: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.1c00186. Online ahead of print. Nuclear receptors, also known as ligand-activated transcription factors, regulate gene expression upon ligand signals and present as attractive therapeutic targets especially in chronic diseases. Despite the therapeutic relevance of some nuclear receptors in various pathologies, their potential in neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation is insufficiently established. This perspective gathers preclinical and clinical data for a potential role of individual nuclear receptors as future targets in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, and concomitantly evaluates the level of medicinal chemistry targeting these proteins. Considerable evidence suggests the high promise of ligand-activated transcription factors to counteract neurodegenerative diseases with a particularly high potential of several orphan nuclear receptors. However, potent tools are lacking for orphan receptors, and limited central nervous system exposure or insufficient selectivity also compromises the suitability of well-studied nuclear receptor ligands for functional studies. Medicinal chemistry efforts are needed to develop dedicated high-quality tool compounds for the therapeutic validation of nuclear receptors in neurodegenerative pathologies.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Gut Microbes Signal Response to Immune Therapy in Melanoma

Programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and CTLA-4 (cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4) are proteins found on the surface of immune cells that downregulate immune response. The inhibition of these proteins—dual immune checkpoint therapy–constitutes the most effective approach for activation of anti-tumor immune responses in the treatment of many types of cancers.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceScience Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

The problem of germaphobia and why exposure to microbes is important

Our bodies are home to trillions of types of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms, which we need in order to thrive. The 'germ theory' was first developed in the 19th century, when scientist Louis Pasteur discovered the link between some microbes and disease, saving millions of lives. However, this...
ScienceNew Scientist

Weird ‘Borg’ DNA found in microbes takes in genes from other organisms

A strange new genetic entity has been discovered in methane-eating microbes, and it could help fill in a gap in our understanding of Earth’s climate. Named “Borgs” after Star Trek aliens that assimilate the biology of other creatures, these enigmatic stretches of DNA inhabit single-celled organisms called archaea, where they appear to acquire and swap genes and potentially boost their hosts’ ability to consume methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases.
ScienceScience Now

Expression of Foxp3 by T follicular helper cells in end-stage germinal centers

You are currently viewing the abstract. To produce antibodies that protect effectively against pathogens, B cells must undergo a Darwinian process of somatic hypermutation of their immunoglobulin genes followed by selective proliferation of variants with improved affinity for antigen. This process, known as affinity maturation, can dramatically increase the affinity and potency of antibodies elicited by infection and vaccination. Affinity maturation takes place in germinal centers (GCs), structures that form within secondary lymphoid organs in response to infection or immunization. Because somatic mutations accumulate progressively with time, the duration of the GC reaction is an important determinant of the extent to which antibodies can mutate and mature. Despite the importance of this parameter, our understanding of the factors that determine the duration of a GC and the timing of its contraction remains limited.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

The neoplastic syndrome neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is characterized by the growth of vestibular schwannomas (VSs), benign tumors that develop along the acoustic nerve leading to hearing loss. Now, Wu et al. used the antihypertensive drug, losartan, to inhibit fibrogenic and inflammatory angiotensin signaling in a mouse model of NF2 and showed that the treatment prevented hearing loss and normalized the tumor microenvironment by targeting IL6/STAT3 signaling. In patient-derived material, IL6 was associated with cochlear cell loss, and analysis of clinical data revealed that patients with NF2 who were taking angiotensin receptor blockers were less likely to develop hearing loss, suggesting that losartan could be repurposed for treating patients with VSs.
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
CancerScience Now

Low-dose targeted radionuclide therapy renders immunologically cold tumors responsive to immune checkpoint blockade

You are currently viewing the abstract. Molecular and cellular effects of radiotherapy on tumor microenvironment (TME) can help prime and propagate antitumor immunity. We hypothesized that delivering radiation to all tumor sites could augment response to immunotherapies. We tested an approach to enhance response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) by using targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) to deliver radiation semiselectively to tumors. NM600, an alkylphosphocholine analog that preferentially accumulates in most tumor types, chelates a radioisotope and semiselectively delivers it to the TME for therapeutic or diagnostic applications. Using serial 86Y-NM600 positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, we estimated the dosimetry of 90Y-NM600 in immunologically cold syngeneic murine models that do not respond to ICIs alone. We observed strong therapeutic efficacy and reported optimal dose (2.5 to 5 gray) and sequence for 90Y-NM600 in combination with ICIs. After combined treatment, 45 to 66% of mice exhibited complete response and tumor-specific T cell memory, compared to 0% with 90Y-NM600 or ICI alone. This required expression of STING in tumor cells. Combined TRT and ICI activated production of proinflammatory cytokines in the TME, promoted tumor infiltration by and clonal expansion of CD8+ T cells, and reduced metastases. In mice bearing multiple tumors, combining TRT with moderate-dose (12 gray) external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) targeting a single tumor augmented response to ICIs compared to combination of ICIs with either TRT or EBRT alone. The safety of TRT was confirmed in a companion canine study. Low-dose TRT represents a translatable approach to promote response to ICIs for many tumor types, regardless of location.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Gut Microbes Directly Contribute to Stroke Severity

New preclinical findings from Cleveland Clinic researchers show for the first time that the gut microbiome impacts stroke severity and functional impairment following stroke. The results, published in Cell Host & Microbe, lay the groundwork for potential new interventions to help treat or prevent stroke. The research was led by...

