The ghosts in the museum

By Lizzie Wade, Find this author on PubMed
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the summary. In the 19th century, Samuel Morton, the first physical anthropologist in the United States, collected hundreds of skulls from all over the word to study racial differences. Many of the skulls belonged to marginalized people and were taken without their consent, including the crania of 51 Black people enslaved in Cuba. Over the past 40 years, researchers have used the Morton collection to study human variation as well as explore how science once justified racism and slavery. Now, more and more people think the Morton collection and its use perpetuate injustice because scientists, not descendants, control the skulls' fate. Biological anthropologists are reckoning with their field's racist past and confronting new questions about what the future of collections like Morton's should be.

Community Policy