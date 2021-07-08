The ghosts in the museum

At nine o’clock of the night in question I had just gotten home. Home at that time was a house I had a long-term lease on on one of those side streets that dead ends into and nestles up against the foothills up Laurel Canyon. It was an older place and the guy I was renting it from was the son of the couple who actually owned it. The couple, who had to have been in their eighties, had moved away to one of those places, Arizona or New Mexico, that is supposed to offer a superior climate for the health of people who are sensitive to the smog and the other rigors of the fast paced life we are stuck with in Southern California. I never met them. They had a nice house, though, entirely furnished with things I would personally rank about two-and-a-half cuts above the furniture I had accumulated over the years. Most of my possessions, other than my books, a few of the nicer lithographs and paintings I own and my intricately carved Siamese jade and ivory chess set, were stored in the detached garage next to and slightly behind the house. The paintings and the lithographs, in their frames, were hung in the few available spots around the house where they fit without making the walls appear too cluttered, complementing in an iconoclastic way the framed paintings and drawings around the home that predated my arrival. My books had been added to ones already in their places in the wooden bookcases in the den and in the living room. My chess set, which other than some stocks and bonds ranks a close second to my car as the most valuable thing I own, was in the place I had designated for it on the low-lying coffee table in front of the divan, which sat opposite the fireplace and mantle.