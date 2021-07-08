Cancel
Premier League

Pedri Admits He Is 'Lucky' To Play Alongside Thiago

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 14 days ago

Since Thiago signed for Liverpool from Bayern Munich last season, Liverpool fans have adored him and even had his own song ready for him before it was official.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

His personality is amazing but watching the Spaniard on a football pitch is a joy to behold.

Thiago's first game for Liverpool against Chelsea showed Liverpool fans and the rest of the Premier League what they were going to be dealing with.

Unfortunately, Thiago picked up an injury after a terrible tackle in the Merseyside derby and ended up being sidelined for a few weeks.

He took some time to regain his form but doing the end of the season run-in, Thiago was a massive part of Liverpool's impress form and eventually helped Jurgen Klopp's men secure Champions League football for next season.

(Photo by Joaquin Corchero / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

A lot of fans thought that he was a guaranteed starter for Luis Enrique's Spain EUROs squad but it has been the completely opposite with Thiago barely getting any game time.

Despite the lack of game time, his Spanish teammates understand what type of calibre player the 30-year-old is and how lucky they are to be learning from a master of the game.

One player who has recently come and said how 'lucky' he is to be able to play alongside Thiago.

(Photo by CHEMA REY/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

That player is Barcelona's Spanish wonderkid, Pedri. The 18-year-old has been on of the reasons Thiago hasn't managed to get into the Spain squad this tournament.

The youngster had this to say about his midfield counterpart: "I'm very lucky to play alongside Thiago. It's wonderful to see him in training and wonderful to play with him.

“He has immense quality and I think everybody has seen that on television. In addition to Thiago, I have some fantastic team-mates right through the squad and I try to learn from all of them.”

Hopefully Thiago could put in a word with Pedri and convince him to come to Anfield to be his successor eventually.

Pedri's contract does end at the end of next season but it will be Barcelona's main priority to try and sign the youngster down before they lose him for free.

