One of the most entertaining things about Jeopardy! is playing along from home. It makes the difference between just watching your television and having a battle of wits with it. In the age of social media, you don’t even have to watch the show every day in order to play along at home. In fact, all you have to do is pull up the iconic quiz show’s profile on whatever platform you prefer. From there, you can usually get in some of the trivia action.