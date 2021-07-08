Cancel
Air Travel

Does Your Kid Really Need an Airplane Harness Seat?

By Donna Freydkin
Fatherly
 14 days ago
Lugging a massive car seat through the airport sounds about as appealing as changing a blown-out diaper in a filthy public bathroom. But if you plan on starting to travel again, your child needs to be restrained when on the plane. If you’re flying with a child under age two, you can either hold the baby in your arms (and thus not pay for an extra seat) or get that extra seat and place your child in an FAA-approved airplane car seat. If neither of those sounds appealing, you can also opt for the Cares Kids Fly Safe Airplane Safety Harness. Yes, it’s quite a mouthful, but it can also be the happy medium between trying to hold a toddler in your arms during turbulence (very bad idea) or dragging around a car seat.

Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

