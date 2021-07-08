Does Your Kid Really Need an Airplane Harness Seat?
Lugging a massive car seat through the airport sounds about as appealing as changing a blown-out diaper in a filthy public bathroom. But if you plan on starting to travel again, your child needs to be restrained when on the plane. If you’re flying with a child under age two, you can either hold the baby in your arms (and thus not pay for an extra seat) or get that extra seat and place your child in an FAA-approved airplane car seat. If neither of those sounds appealing, you can also opt for the Cares Kids Fly Safe Airplane Safety Harness. Yes, it’s quite a mouthful, but it can also be the happy medium between trying to hold a toddler in your arms during turbulence (very bad idea) or dragging around a car seat.www.fatherly.com
