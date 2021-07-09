Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Cauliflower fractal forms arise from perturbations of floral gene networks

By Eugenio Azpeitia, Gabrielle Tichtinsky, Marie Le Masson, Antonio Serrano-Mislata, Jérémy Lucas, Veronica Gregis, Carlos Gimenez, Nathanaël Prunet, Etienne Farcot, Martin M. Kater, Desmond Bradley, Francisco Madueño, Christophe Godin, christophe.godin@inria.fr, francois.parcy@cea.fr, Francois Parcy
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Throughout development, plant meristems regularly produce organs in defined spiral, opposite, or whorl patterns. Cauliflowers present an unusual organ arrangement with a multitude of spirals nested over a wide range of scales. How such a fractal, self-similar organization emerges from developmental mechanisms has remained elusive. Combining experimental analyses in an Arabidopsis thaliana cauliflower-like mutant with modeling, we found that curd self-similarity arises because the meristems fail to form flowers but keep the “memory” of their transient passage in a floral state. Additional mutations affecting meristem growth can induce the production of conical structures reminiscent of the conspicuous fractal Romanesco shape. This study reveals how fractal-like forms may emerge from the combination of key, defined perturbations of floral developmental programs and growth dynamics.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Gene#Fractals#Cauliflowers#Arabidopsis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
ScienceEurekAlert

Where does the shape of the Romanesco cauliflower come from?

The mystery of the formation of one of the most peculiar plant forms - the Romanesco cauliflower - has been solved by a team of scientists from the CNRS1 and Inria in an article published on the 9 July in Science. Thanks to work combining mathematical modelling and plant biology, the scientists were able to determine that cauliflowers, and Romanescos in particular, are in fact buds that are designed to become flowers but which never reach their goal. Instead, they develop into stems, which in turn continue trying to produce flowers. The cauliflower is born from this chain reaction, resulting in a succession of stems upon stems. This study shows that the brief incursion of buds into a flowering state profoundly affects their functioning and allows them, unlike normal stems, to grow without leaves and to multiply almost infinitely. The atypical shape of the Romanesco is explained by the fact that its stems produce buds more and more rapidly (whereas the production rate is constant in other cauliflowers). This acceleration gives each floret a pyramidal appearance, making the fractal aspect of the structure clear. The study highlights how the selection of mutations in plants during the process of domestication has changed their shape, sometimes drastically, into the fruits and vegetables on our shelves.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Is the Universe a Fractal?

We find examples of fractals everywhere in nature. Tree branches, snowflakes, river deltas, cloud formations, and more. So it’s natural to ask the ultimate question: is the entire universe one giant fractal? The answer is…no, but sorta yes. Benoit Mandelbrot, who pretty much everyone agrees introduced the modern concept of...
Sciencesciencex.com

The math behind the 'fractal' shape of cauliflower explained

Have you ever stared at a cauliflower before preparing it and got lost in its stunningly beautiful pattern? Probably not, if you are in your right mind, but I reassure you it's worth a try. What you'll find is that what at first sight looks like an amorphous blob has a striking regularity.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mysterious New 'Borg' DNA Seems to Assimilate Genes From Different Organisms

Mysterious strands of DNA that seemingly assimilate genes from many different organisms in their surrounding environment have been discovered in a Californian backyard. Scientists have named these elements "Borgs", and their discovery could help us not just understand the evolution of microorganisms, but their interactions within their ecosystems, and their role in the broader environment. According to geomicrobiologist Jill Banfield from the University of California, Berkeley, Borgs could make for a tremendously significant discovery. "I haven't been this excited about a discovery since CRISPR," she said on Twitter. "We found something enigmatic that, like CRISPR, is associated with microbial genomes." A paper describing the...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Neurons Form Atypical Networks

Parkinson’s disease brain cells form abnormal networks that might predispose the cells toward damage, according to new research done using cells in laboratory conditions. “These discoveries open the door to early diagnosis, which would allow us to carry out a premature intervention that would slow down neuronal death, and therefore, would stop the evolution of the disease,” study co-author Antonella Consiglio, PhD, of IDIBELL and the University of Barcelona in Spain, said in a press release.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cell phenotypic transition proceeds through concerted reorganization of gene regulatory network

Phenotype transition takes place in many biological processes such as differentiation, and understanding how a cell reprograms its global gene expression profile is a problem of rate theories. A cell phenotype transition accompanies with switching of expression rates of clusters of genes, analogous to domain flipping in an Ising system. Here through analyzing single cell RNA sequencing data in the framework of transition path theory, we set to study how such a genome-wide expression program switching proceeds in three different cell transition processes. For each process after reconstructing a Markov transition model in the cell state space, we formed an ensemble of shortest paths connecting the initial and final cell states, reconstructed a reaction coordinate describing the transition progression, and inferred the gene regulation network (GRN) along the reaction coordinate. In all three processes we observed common pattern that the frustration of gene regulatory network (GRN), defined as overall confliction between the regulation received by genes and their expression states, first increases then decreases when approaching a new phenotype. The results support a mechanism of concerted silencing of genes that are active in the initial phenotype and activation of genes that are active in the final phenotype.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum predictions arising from epistemically restricted classical predictions

Spekkens has introduced an epistemically restricted classical theory of discrete systems, based on discrete phase space. The theory manifests a number of quantum-like properties but cannot fully imitate quantum theory because it is noncontextual. In this paper we start with a theory resembling Spekkens's model: we imagine a classical observer describing an experiment in terms of discrete phase space, and for each aspect of the experiment -- the state preparation, the transformations, and the measurement -- there is an epistemic restriction limiting the form of the probability distribution the classical observer may use. We show that for a certain class of systems, one can obtain the correct quantum mechanical prediction for the experiment by combining the (typically weaker) predictions of all the conceivable classical observers. The rule for effecting this combination is highly nonclassical: the ``nonrandom part" of the quantum prediction is obtained by summing the ``nonrandom parts" of the classical predictions.
ScienceNature.com

Triggering avalanches by transverse perturbations in a rotating drum

We study the role of small-scale perturbations in the onset of avalanches in a rotating drum in the stick-slip regime. By vibrating the system along the axis of rotation with an amplitude orders of magnitude smaller than the particles’ diameter, we found that the order parameter that properly describes the system is the kinetic energy. We also show that, for high enough frequencies, the onset of the avalanche is determined by the amplitude of the oscillation, contrary to previous studies that showed that either acceleration or velocity was the governing parameter. Finally, we present a theoretical model that explains the transition between the continuous and discrete avalanche regimes as a supercritical Hopf bifurcation.
ScienceScience Now

The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

Synaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

From genes to memes: Algorithm may help scientists demystify complex networks

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- From biochemical reactions that produce cancers, to the latest memes virally spreading across social media, simple actions can generate complex behaviors. For researchers trying to understand these emergent behaviors, however, the complexity can tax current computational methods. Now, a team of researchers has developed a new...
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceNew Scientist

Weird ‘Borg’ DNA found in microbes takes in genes from other organisms

A strange new genetic entity has been discovered in methane-eating microbes, and it could help fill in a gap in our understanding of Earth’s climate. Named “Borgs” after Star Trek aliens that assimilate the biology of other creatures, these enigmatic stretches of DNA inhabit single-celled organisms called archaea, where they appear to acquire and swap genes and potentially boost their hosts’ ability to consume methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for target-site selection in RNA-guided DNA transposition systems

You are currently viewing the abstract. CRISPR-associated transposition systems allow guide RNA-directed integration of a single DNA cargo in one orientation at a fixed distance from a programmable target sequence. We define the mechanism explaining this process by characterizing the transposition regulator, TnsC, from a type V-K CRISPR-transposase system using cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Polymerization of ATP-bound TnsC helical filaments could explain how polarity information is passed to the transposase. TniQ caps the TnsC filament, establishing a universal mechanism for target information transfer in Tn7/Tn7-like elements. Transposase-driven disassembly establishes delivery of the element only to unused protospacers. Finally, structures with the transition state mimic, ADPᐧAlF3, reveals how TnsC transitions to define the fixed point of insertion. These mechanistic findings provide the underpinnings for engineering CRISPR-associated transposition systems for research and therapeutic applications.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

WHO restates opposition to gene-editing live human embryos but endorses other forms of genome modification

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [July 12,] a World Health Organization advisory committee called on the world’s largest public health authority to stand by the 2019 statement of its director-general urging a halt to any experiments that might lead to the births of more gene-edited humans.
ScienceScience Now

The mechanism of gap creation by a multifunctional nuclease during base excision repair

During base excision repair, a transient single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) gap is produced at the apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) site. Exonuclease III, capable of performing both AP endonuclease and exonuclease activity, are responsible for gap creation in bacteria. We used single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer to examine the mechanism of gap creation. We found an AP site anchor-based mechanism by which the intrinsically distributive enzyme binds strongly to the AP site and becomes a processive enzyme, rapidly creating a gap and an associated transient ssDNA loop. The gap size is determined by the rigidity of the ssDNA loop and the duplex stability of the DNA and is limited to a few nucleotides to maintain genomic stability. When the 3′ end is released from the AP endonuclease, polymerase I quickly initiates DNA synthesis and fills the gap. Our work provides previously unidentified insights into how a signal of DNA damage changes the enzymatic functions.
ScienceScience Now

The interplay between matrix deformation and the coordination of turning events governs directed neutrophil migration in 3D matrices

Neutrophils migrating through extravascular spaces must negotiate narrow matrix pores without losing directional movement. We investigated how chemotaxing neutrophils probe matrices and adjust their migration to collagen concentration ([col]) changes by tracking 20,000 cell trajectories and quantifying cell-generated 3D matrix deformations. In low-[col] matrices, neutrophils exerted large deformations and followed straight trajectories. As [col] increased, matrix deformations decreased, and neutrophils turned often to circumvent rather than remodel matrix pores. Inhibiting protrusive or contractile forces shifted this transition to lower [col], implying that mechanics play a crucial role in defining migratory strategies. To balance frequent turning and directional bias, neutrophils used matrix obstacles as pivoting points to steer toward the chemoattractant. The Actin Related Protein 2/3 complex coordinated successive turns, thus controlling deviations from chemotactic paths. These results offer an improved understanding of the mechanisms and molecular regulators used by neutrophils during chemotaxis in restrictive 3D environments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy