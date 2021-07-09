The life span of fault-crossing channels
You are currently viewing the abstract. Successive earthquakes can drive landscape evolution. However, the mechanism and pace with which landscapes respond remain poorly understood. Offset channels in the Carrizo Plain, California, capture the fluvial response to lateral slip on the San Andreas Fault on millennial time scales. We developed and tested a model that quantifies competition between fault slip, which elongates channels, and aggradation, which causes channel infilling and, ultimately, abandonment. Validation of this model supports a transport-limited fluvial response and implies that measurements derived from present-day channel geometry are sufficient to quantify the rate of bedload transport relative to slip rate. Extension of the model identifies the threshold for which persistent change in transport capacity, obliquity in slip, or advected topography results in reorganization of the drainage network.science.sciencemag.org
