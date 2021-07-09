Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Flyby reaction trajectories: Chemical dynamics under extrinsic force

By Yun Liu, Soren Holm, Jan Meisner, Yuan Jia, Qiong Wu, Toby J. Woods, Todd J. Martinez, todd.martinez@stanford.edu, jsmoore@illinois.edu, Jeffrey S. Moore
Science Now
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Dynamic effects are an important determinant of chemical reactivity and selectivity, but the deliberate manipulation of atomic motions during a chemical transformation is not straightforward. Here, we demonstrate that extrinsic force exerted upon cyclobutanes by stretching pendant polymer chains influences product selectivity through force-imparted nonstatistical dynamic effects on the stepwise ring-opening reaction. The high product stereoselectivity is quantified by carbon-13 labeling and shown to depend on external force, reactant stereochemistry, and intermediate stability. Computational modeling and simulations show that, besides altering energy barriers, the mechanical force activates reactive intramolecular motions nonstatistically, setting up “flyby trajectories” that advance directly to product without isomerization excursions. A mechanistic model incorporating nonstatistical dynamic effects accounts for isomer-dependent mechanochemical stereoselectivity.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyby#Chemical#Abi7609
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
MathematicsPhysics World

‘Second sound’ appears in germanium

Researchers in Spain and Italy have observed “second sound” in a room-temperature semiconductor for the first time. This phenomenon, which occurs when distinct waves of temperature pass through a material, had previously only been observed in exotic superfluids at ultracold temperatures (and, more recently, in graphite). Its surprise appearance in a material widely used in electronic chips could make it possible to improve the performance of electric devices by managing waste heat better.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Defining Autocatalysis in Chemical Reaction Networks

Autocatalysis is a deceptively simple concept, referring to the situation that a chemical species $X$ catalyzes its own formation. From the perspective of chemical kinetics, autocatalysts show a regime of super-linear growth. Given a chemical reaction network, however, it is not at all straightforward to identify species that are autocatalytic in the sense that there is a sub-network that takes $X$ as input and produces more than one copy of $X$ as output. The difficulty arises from the need to distinguish autocatalysis e.g. from the superposition of a cycle that consumes and produces equal amounts of $X$ and a pathway that produces $X$. To deal with this issue, a number of competing notions, such as exclusive autocatalysis and autocatalytic cycles, have been introduced. A closer inspection of concepts and their usage by different authors shows, however, that subtle differences in the definitions often makes conceptually matching ideas difficult to bring together formally. In this contribution we make some of the available approaches comparable by translating them into a common formal framework that uses integer hyperflows as a basis to study autocatalysis in large chemical reaction networks. As an application we investigate the prevalence of autocatalysis in metabolic networks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamics of quantum information scrambling under decoherence effects

Developing quantum technologies requires the control and understanding of the non-equilibrium dynamics of quantum information in many-body systems. Local information propagates in the system by creating complex correlations known as information scrambling, as this process prevents extracting the information from local measurements. In this work, we develop a model adapted from solid-state NMR methods, to quantify the information scrambling. The scrambling is measured via time reversal Loschmidt Echoes (LE) and Multiple Quantum Coherences experiments that intrinsically contain imperfections. Considering these imperfections, we derive expressions for Out-of-Time-Order Correlations (OTOC) to quantify the observable information scrambling based on measuring the number of active spins where the information was spread. Based on the OTOC expressions, decoherence effects arise naturally by the effects of the non-reverted terms in the LE experiment inducing localization of the measurable degree of information scrambling. These effects define a localization cluster size for the observable number of active spins that determines a dynamical equilibrium. We contrast the model's predictions with quantum simulations performed with solid-state NMR experiments, that measure the information scrambling with time-reversal echoes with controlled imperfections. An excellent quantitative agreement is found with the dynamics of quantum information scrambling and its localization effects determined from the experimental data. The presented model and derived OTOCs set tools for quantifying the quantum information dynamics of large quantum systems (more than $10^{4}$ spins) consistent with experimental implementations that intrinsically contain imperfections.
ScienceAPS physics

Exact trajectory solutions of a spherical microswimmer under flow and external fields

The main objective of the present study is the derivation of exact analytical expressions for the orientation and trajectory of a spherical microswimmer submitted to general linear flows and to an external (gravitational or magnetic) force field, a problem known as gyrotaxis or magnetotaxis. We consider linear shear, hyperbolic, solid-rotation, and stagnation flows. The evolution equations of the swimmer orientation and its position are nonlinear and analytical results are the exception rather than the rule. Most available results for cell orientation and trajectories are obtained numerically. The solution for the swimmer orientation is inspired from a method due to Bretherton, initially developed for a different nonlinear equation. We show here that this method can be generalized to our evolution equation. We see that the swimmer under flow exhibits both run (a motion where the orientation angle is kept constant with time) and tumble (the orientation angle is cyclic with time) regimes, and a variety of cell trajectories are extracted analytically, such as parabolic, elliptic, and helical. This study offers a framework to generalize the results to other types of flows.
Chemistryarxiv.org

NMR relaxation rates of quadrupolar aqueous ions from classical molecular dynamics using force-field specific Sternheimer factors

The nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) relaxation of quadrupolar nuclei is governed by the electric field gradient (EFG) fluctuations at their position. In classical molecular dynamics (MD), the electron cloud contribution to the EFG can be included via the Sternheimer approximation, in which the full EFG at the nucleus that can be computed using quantum DFT is considered to be proportional to that arising from the external, classical charge distribution. In this work, we systematically assess the quality of the Sternheimer approximation as well as the impact of the classical force field (FF) on the NMR relaxation rates of aqueous quadrupolar ions at infinite dilution. In particular, we compare the rates obtained using an ab initio parametrized polarizable FF, a recently developed empirical FF with scaled ionic charges and a simple empirical non-polarizable FF with formal ionic charges. Surprisingly, all three FFs considered yield good values for the rates of smaller and less polarizable solutes, provided that a model-specific Sternheimer parametrization is employed. Yet, the polarizable and scaled charge FFs yield better estimates for divalent and more polarizable species. We find that a linear relationship between the quantum and classical EFGs holds well in all of the cases considered, however, such an approximation often leads to quite large errors in the resulting EFG variance, which is directly proportional to the computed rate. We attempted to reduce the errors by including first order nonlinear corrections to the EFG, yet no clear improvement for the resulting variance has been found. The latter result indicates that more refined methods for determining the EFG at the ion position, in particular those that take into account the instantaneous atomic environment around an ion, might be necessary to systematically improve the NMR relaxation rate estimates in classical MD.
ScienceAPS physics

Unsteady dynamics in the streamwise-oscillating cylinder wake for forcing frequencies below lock-on

The flow around a cylinder oscillating in the streamwise direction with a frequency,. , has been relatively less studied than the case when these frequencies have the same order of magnitude or the transverse oscillation configuration. In this study, particle image velocimetry and the dynamic mode decomposition (DMD) are used to investigate the streamwise-oscillating cylinder wake for forcing frequencies.
ScienceScience Now

The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

Synaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for target-site selection in RNA-guided DNA transposition systems

You are currently viewing the abstract. CRISPR-associated transposition systems allow guide RNA-directed integration of a single DNA cargo in one orientation at a fixed distance from a programmable target sequence. We define the mechanism explaining this process by characterizing the transposition regulator, TnsC, from a type V-K CRISPR-transposase system using cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Polymerization of ATP-bound TnsC helical filaments could explain how polarity information is passed to the transposase. TniQ caps the TnsC filament, establishing a universal mechanism for target information transfer in Tn7/Tn7-like elements. Transposase-driven disassembly establishes delivery of the element only to unused protospacers. Finally, structures with the transition state mimic, ADPᐧAlF3, reveals how TnsC transitions to define the fixed point of insertion. These mechanistic findings provide the underpinnings for engineering CRISPR-associated transposition systems for research and therapeutic applications.
ScienceAPS physics

Heat transfer mechanism driven by acoustic body force under acoustic fields

In this paper, we demonstrate a heat transfer mechanism using ultrasonic standing waves. The basic idea behind the proposed heat transfer mechanism is the acoustic relocation phenomenon of inhomogeneous fluid due to acoustic body force. The acoustic body force depends upon the density gradient and the speed of the sound gradient of the inhomogeneous fluid. Heating a fluid creates an inhomogeneity in the physical properties of the fluid such as density, viscosity, and velocity of sound, etc. When this heated (inhomogeneous) fluid is subjected to ultrasonic standing waves, acoustic body force induces a fluid motion which is shown to be responsible for this heat transfer mechanism. Heat transfer enhancement is observed when a standing acoustic wave is passed perpendicular to the direction of heat transfer. Remarkably, it is found that acoustic forces can enhance heat transfer up to 2.5 times compared to natural convection and up to 11.2 times compared to pure conduction. Suppression of natural convection heat transfer is observed when the acoustic waves are passed parallel to the direction of heat transfer. In this case, acoustic forces could bring down the heat transfer by half or more than half from the natural convection. To characterize the heat transfer mechanism in the enhancement case, a modified Rayleigh number that can account for both acoustics and gravity effects is proposed. To this extent, we provide a clear understanding of how acoustic fields influence the fluid flow and heat transfer.
ScienceScience Now

The interplay between matrix deformation and the coordination of turning events governs directed neutrophil migration in 3D matrices

Neutrophils migrating through extravascular spaces must negotiate narrow matrix pores without losing directional movement. We investigated how chemotaxing neutrophils probe matrices and adjust their migration to collagen concentration ([col]) changes by tracking 20,000 cell trajectories and quantifying cell-generated 3D matrix deformations. In low-[col] matrices, neutrophils exerted large deformations and followed straight trajectories. As [col] increased, matrix deformations decreased, and neutrophils turned often to circumvent rather than remodel matrix pores. Inhibiting protrusive or contractile forces shifted this transition to lower [col], implying that mechanics play a crucial role in defining migratory strategies. To balance frequent turning and directional bias, neutrophils used matrix obstacles as pivoting points to steer toward the chemoattractant. The Actin Related Protein 2/3 complex coordinated successive turns, thus controlling deviations from chemotactic paths. These results offer an improved understanding of the mechanisms and molecular regulators used by neutrophils during chemotaxis in restrictive 3D environments.
ScienceScience Now

The mechanism of gap creation by a multifunctional nuclease during base excision repair

During base excision repair, a transient single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) gap is produced at the apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) site. Exonuclease III, capable of performing both AP endonuclease and exonuclease activity, are responsible for gap creation in bacteria. We used single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer to examine the mechanism of gap creation. We found an AP site anchor-based mechanism by which the intrinsically distributive enzyme binds strongly to the AP site and becomes a processive enzyme, rapidly creating a gap and an associated transient ssDNA loop. The gap size is determined by the rigidity of the ssDNA loop and the duplex stability of the DNA and is limited to a few nucleotides to maintain genomic stability. When the 3′ end is released from the AP endonuclease, polymerase I quickly initiates DNA synthesis and fills the gap. Our work provides previously unidentified insights into how a signal of DNA damage changes the enzymatic functions.
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

Chemists control reaction path with mechanical force

For the first time, chemists have used mechanical force to access unconventional trajectories on a reaction’s potential energy surface, making products that differ from the ones predicted by statistical thermodynamics. The researchers hope the technique can be exploited to discover new reaction schemes as well as to design probes of reaction dynamics.
ScienceScience Now

Accurate prediction of protein structures and interactions using a three-track neural network

DeepMind presented remarkably accurate predictions at the recent CASP14 protein structure prediction assessment conference. We explored network architectures incorporating related ideas and obtained the best performance with a three-track network in which information at the 1D sequence level, the 2D distance map level, and the 3D coordinate level is successively transformed and integrated. The three-track network produces structure predictions with accuracies approaching those of DeepMind in CASP14, enables the rapid solution of challenging X-ray crystallography and cryo-EM structure modeling problems, and provides insights into the functions of proteins of currently unknown structure. The network also enables rapid generation of accurate protein-protein complex models from sequence information alone, short circuiting traditional approaches which require modeling of individual subunits followed by docking. We make the method available to the scientific community to speed biological research.
ScienceScience Now

A human apolipoprotein L with detergent-like activity kills intracellular pathogens

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf8113, this issue p. eabf8113; see also abj5637, p. 276. In the arms race between pathogen and host, infecting microbes often escape extracellular defense mechanisms to exploit the nutrient-rich intracellular environment as a replicative niche. In humans, this is countered by the interferon-γ (IFN-γ) response, which confers widespread pathogen resistance in most nucleated cells through the transcriptional induction of hundreds of interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) encoding putative antimicrobial restriction factors. Remarkably, despite the importance of IFN-γ against all taxonomic classes of intracellular pathogens, many restriction factors elicited by this cytokine remain to be characterized, as do their molecular activities.
WildlifeScience Now

Cage effects control the mechanism of methane hydroxylation in zeolites

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd5803, this issue p. 327; see also abj4734, p. 277. Catalytic conversion of methane to methanol remains an economically tantalizing but fundamentally challenging goal. Current technologies based on zeolites deactivate too rapidly for practical application. We found that similar active sites hosted in different zeolite lattices can exhibit markedly different reactivity with methane, depending on the size of the zeolite pore apertures. Whereas zeolite with large pore apertures deactivates completely after a single turnover, 40% of active sites in zeolite with small pore apertures are regenerated, enabling a catalytic cycle. Detailed spectroscopic characterization of reaction intermediates and density functional theory calculations show that hindered diffusion through small pore apertures disfavors premature release of CH3 radicals from the active site after C-H activation, thereby promoting radical recombination to form methanol rather than deactivated Fe-OCH3 centers elsewhere in the lattice.
ChemistryScience Now

Wafer-scale heterostructured piezoelectric bio-organic thin films

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2155, this issue p. 337; see also abj0424, p. 278. Piezoelectric biomaterials are intrinsically suitable for coupling mechanical and electrical energy in biological systems to achieve in vivo real-time sensing, actuation, and electricity generation. However, the inability to synthesize and align the piezoelectric phase at a large scale remains a roadblock toward practical applications. We present a wafer-scale approach to creating piezoelectric biomaterial thin films based on γ-glycine crystals. The thin film has a sandwich structure, where a crystalline glycine layer self-assembles and automatically aligns between two polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) thin films. The heterostructured glycine-PVA films exhibit piezoelectric coefficients of 5.3 picocoulombs per newton or 157.5 × 10−3 volt meters per newton and nearly an order of magnitude enhancement of the mechanical flexibility compared with pure glycine crystals. With its natural compatibility and degradability in physiological environments, glycine-PVA films may enable the development of transient implantable electromechanical devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy