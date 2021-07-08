Alexandria's Junior Legion teams run through Detroit Lakes ahead of hosting weekend tournament July 9-11
The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black baseball team made easy work of Detroit Lakes in a doubleheader sweep on July 7. The Black won game one 19-2 and followed it up with another dominant win in a 17-6 final. Maththew Hornstein led the charge in the nightcap with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Piper Hanish added two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs.www.echopress.com
