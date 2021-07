Heading to Missouri, USA, specifically to St. Louis where we find the up-and-coming indie rock trio Scamps. Let's find out below!. I really loved these three dudes used the simplicity technique in a very impressive way really. 'Say Goodbye' is one of the songs that you need in such heat to chill your mood. I loved the guitars so much, and how it's going very tight and in harmony with the beat. In addition to that, the emotive vocals were one of the main reasons to like this song indeed. Although 'Say Goodbye' is their latest single, they also released an amazing EP which you can find on their Spotify below. Enjoy! ;)