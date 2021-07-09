Cancel
Erratum for the Report “Global acceleration in rates of vegetation change over the past 18,000 years,” by O. Mottl, S. G. A. Flantua, K. P. Bhatta,V. A. Felde, T. Giesecke, S. Goring, E. C. Grimm, S. Haberle, H. Hooghiemstra, S. Ivory, P. Kuneš, S. Wolters, A. W. R. Seddon, J. W. Williams

Cover picture for the articleAfter publication of the Report “Global acceleration in rates of vegetation change over the past 18,000 years,” a bug was detected in the R-Ratepol code that affected the assignment of ages to individual time bins. The code should have assigned the average age estimate of the bin to each bin but instead assigned the average of the ages based on samples in that same bin. Correcting this error tends to further amplify Late Holocene rates of change relative to earlier periods while having no effect on the main conclusions drawn in the paper. Figures 2, 3, and 4 have been corrected, and reference 40 has been updated to direct readers to the corrected code. An alternative analysis with rates of change calculated only between adjacent time bins did not substantively differ from the corrected results. The authors thank R. Telford for drawing attention to these potential concerns. As-published and corrected code versions are available at https://github.com/HOPE-UIB-BIO/Global_RoC and https://zenodo.org/record/4972077.

Marketsaithority.com

S&P Global Unveils a New Report Detailing Substantial Impact of ESG on the Information Technology Industry

Report Reveals ESG to Play Significant Role in Shaping Future It Industry Strategies With Implications for Investors, Suppliers, Digital Leaders and Consumers. S&P Global Market Intelligence unveiled a new report that details the significant, wide-ranging and long-term impacts that Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) considerations will have on the Information Technology (IT) industry. The report, from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence finds ESG is emerging as one of the most significant issues and will have major impacts on, and implications for, the IT industry, especially at large and public organizations.
ScienceScience Now

The elongation factor eEF1A2 controls translation and actin dynamics in dendritic spines

Synaptic plasticity involves structural modifications in dendritic spines that are modulated by local protein synthesis and actin remodeling. Here, we investigated the molecular mechanisms that connect synaptic stimulation to these processes. We found that the phosphorylation of isoform-specific sites in eEF1A2—an essential translation elongation factor in neurons—is a key modulator of structural plasticity in dendritic spines. Expression of a nonphosphorylatable eEF1A2 mutant stimulated mRNA translation but reduced actin dynamics and spine density. By contrast, a phosphomimetic eEF1A2 mutant exhibited decreased association with F-actin and was inactive as a translation elongation factor. Activation of metabotropic glutamate receptor signaling triggered transient dissociation of eEF1A2 from its regulatory guanine exchange factor (GEF) protein in dendritic spines in a phosphorylation-dependent manner. We propose that eEF1A2 establishes a cross-talk mechanism that coordinates translation and actin dynamics during spine remodeling.
ScienceScience Now

The interplay between matrix deformation and the coordination of turning events governs directed neutrophil migration in 3D matrices

Neutrophils migrating through extravascular spaces must negotiate narrow matrix pores without losing directional movement. We investigated how chemotaxing neutrophils probe matrices and adjust their migration to collagen concentration ([col]) changes by tracking 20,000 cell trajectories and quantifying cell-generated 3D matrix deformations. In low-[col] matrices, neutrophils exerted large deformations and followed straight trajectories. As [col] increased, matrix deformations decreased, and neutrophils turned often to circumvent rather than remodel matrix pores. Inhibiting protrusive or contractile forces shifted this transition to lower [col], implying that mechanics play a crucial role in defining migratory strategies. To balance frequent turning and directional bias, neutrophils used matrix obstacles as pivoting points to steer toward the chemoattractant. The Actin Related Protein 2/3 complex coordinated successive turns, thus controlling deviations from chemotactic paths. These results offer an improved understanding of the mechanisms and molecular regulators used by neutrophils during chemotaxis in restrictive 3D environments.
ScienceScience Now

The mechanism of gap creation by a multifunctional nuclease during base excision repair

During base excision repair, a transient single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) gap is produced at the apurinic/apyrimidinic (AP) site. Exonuclease III, capable of performing both AP endonuclease and exonuclease activity, are responsible for gap creation in bacteria. We used single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer to examine the mechanism of gap creation. We found an AP site anchor-based mechanism by which the intrinsically distributive enzyme binds strongly to the AP site and becomes a processive enzyme, rapidly creating a gap and an associated transient ssDNA loop. The gap size is determined by the rigidity of the ssDNA loop and the duplex stability of the DNA and is limited to a few nucleotides to maintain genomic stability. When the 3′ end is released from the AP endonuclease, polymerase I quickly initiates DNA synthesis and fills the gap. Our work provides previously unidentified insights into how a signal of DNA damage changes the enzymatic functions.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for target-site selection in RNA-guided DNA transposition systems

You are currently viewing the abstract. CRISPR-associated transposition systems allow guide RNA-directed integration of a single DNA cargo in one orientation at a fixed distance from a programmable target sequence. We define the mechanism explaining this process by characterizing the transposition regulator, TnsC, from a type V-K CRISPR-transposase system using cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM). Polymerization of ATP-bound TnsC helical filaments could explain how polarity information is passed to the transposase. TniQ caps the TnsC filament, establishing a universal mechanism for target information transfer in Tn7/Tn7-like elements. Transposase-driven disassembly establishes delivery of the element only to unused protospacers. Finally, structures with the transition state mimic, ADPᐧAlF3, reveals how TnsC transitions to define the fixed point of insertion. These mechanistic findings provide the underpinnings for engineering CRISPR-associated transposition systems for research and therapeutic applications.
ScienceScience Now

Transmembrane targets

In the battle against COVID-19, attention has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, which initiates viral entry into host cells, and on viral proteins directly involved in replication. However, other viral proteins also play a role in pathogenicity and are potential drug targets. Kern et al. focused on ORF3A, a transmembrane protein that is implicated in apoptosis and inhibition of autophagy and may form an ion channel. The authors used electron microscopy to determine the structure of a dimer at 2.1-angstrom resolution. Although a polar cavity extends from the cytoplasm into the membrane, conformational changes would be required to open a conduction pathway across the membrane. In liposomes, SARS-CoV-2 3a has a non selective cation channel activity that is blocked by polycation channel inhibitors.
ScienceScience Now

Universal phase dynamics in VO switches revealed by ultrafast operando diffraction

You are currently viewing the abstract. Understanding the pathways and time scales underlying electrically driven insulator-metal transitions is crucial for uncovering the fundamental limits of device operation. Using stroboscopic electron diffraction, we perform synchronized time-resolved measurements of atomic motions and electronic transport in operating vanadium dioxide (VO2) switches. We discover an electrically triggered, isostructural state that forms transiently on microsecond time scales, which is shown by phase-field simulations to be stabilized by local heterogeneities and interfacial interactions between the equilibrium phases. This metastable phase is similar to that formed under photoexcitation within picoseconds, suggesting a universal transformation pathway. Our results establish electrical excitation as a route for uncovering nonequilibrium and metastable phases in correlated materials, opening avenues for engineering dynamical behavior in nanoelectronics.
ScienceScience Now

Researchers unveil ‘phenomenal’ new AI for predicting protein structures

Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. To function, these long chains of amino acids twist and fold and intertwine into complex shapes that can be slow, even impossible, to decipher. Scientists have dreamed of simply predicting a protein’s shape from its amino acid sequence—an ability that would open a world of insights into the workings of life. “This problem has been around for 50 years; lots of people have broken their head on it,” says John Moult, a structural biologist at the University of Maryland, Shady Grove. But a practical solution is in their grasp.
ScienceScience Now

Protein structure prediction now easier, faster

You are currently viewing the summary. Proteins are the minions of life, working alone or together to build, manage, fuel, protect, and eventually destroy cells. Last year, in a result hailed as a turning point, computational biologists showed that artificial intelligence (AI) could accurately predict a complex structure based on the protein's string of amino acids. A new team has now made AI-based structure prediction more powerful and accessible. Their method works on not just simple proteins, but also complexes of proteins, and its creators have made their computer code freely available. In a recent test of the method, it made short work of more than 4500 protein sequences submitted by outside researchers. And experts expect the newly released code will inspire even better, faster approaches to understanding proteins.
ScienceScience Now

Autonomous self-repair in piezoelectric molecular crystals

You are currently viewing the abstract. Living tissue uses stress-accumulated electrical charge to close wounds. Self-repairing synthetic materials, which are typically soft and amorphous, usually require external stimuli, prolonged physical contact, and long healing times. We overcome many of these limitations in piezoelectric bipyrazole organic crystals, which recombine following mechanical fracture without any external direction, autonomously self-healing in milliseconds with crystallographic precision. Kelvin probe force microscopy, birefringence experiments, and atomic-resolution structural studies reveal that these noncentrosymmetric crystals, with a combination of hydrogen bonds and dispersive interactions, develop large stress-induced opposite electrical charges on fracture surfaces, prompting an electrostatically driven precise recombination of the pieces via diffusionless self-healing.
ChemistryScience Now

Low thermal conductivity in a modular inorganic material with bonding anisotropy and mismatch

You are currently viewing the abstract. The thermal conductivity of crystalline materials cannot be arbitrarily low as the intrinsic limit depends on the phonon dispersion. We used complementary strategies to suppress the contribution of the longitudinal and transverse phonons to heat transport in layered materials containing different types of intrinsic chemical interface. BiOCl and Bi2O2Se encapsulate these design principles for longitudinal and transverse modes respectively, and the bulk superlattice material Bi4O4SeCl2 combines these effects by ordering both interface types within its unit cell to reach an extremely low thermal conductivity of 0.1 W K−1 m−1 at room temperature along its stacking direction. This value comes within a factor of four of air. We demonstrated that chemical control of the spatial arrangement of distinct interfaces can synergically modify vibrational modes to minimize thermal conductivity.
ChemistryScience Now

Determinants of crystal structure transformation of ionic nanocrystals in cation exchange reactions

You are currently viewing the abstract. Changes in the crystal system of an ionic nanocrystal during a cation exchange reaction are unusual yet remain to be systematically investigated. In this study, chemical synthesis and computational modeling demonstrated that the height of hexagonal-prism roxbyite (Cu1.8S) nanocrystals with a distorted hexagonal close-packed sulfide anion (S2−) sublattice determines the final crystal phase of the cation-exchanged products with Co2+ [wurtzite cobalt sulfide (CoS) with hexagonal close-packed S2– and/or cobalt pentlandite (Co9S8) with cubic close-packed S2–]. Thermodynamic instability of exposed planes drives reconstruction of anion frameworks under mild reaction conditions. Other incoming cations (Mn2+, Zn2+, and Ni2+) modulate crystal structure transformation during cation exchange reactions by various means, such as volume, thermodynamic stability, and coordination environment.
WildlifeScience Now

Cage effects control the mechanism of methane hydroxylation in zeolites

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd5803, this issue p. 327; see also abj4734, p. 277. Catalytic conversion of methane to methanol remains an economically tantalizing but fundamentally challenging goal. Current technologies based on zeolites deactivate too rapidly for practical application. We found that similar active sites hosted in different zeolite lattices can exhibit markedly different reactivity with methane, depending on the size of the zeolite pore apertures. Whereas zeolite with large pore apertures deactivates completely after a single turnover, 40% of active sites in zeolite with small pore apertures are regenerated, enabling a catalytic cycle. Detailed spectroscopic characterization of reaction intermediates and density functional theory calculations show that hindered diffusion through small pore apertures disfavors premature release of CH3 radicals from the active site after C-H activation, thereby promoting radical recombination to form methanol rather than deactivated Fe-OCH3 centers elsewhere in the lattice.
ScienceScience Now

A high-throughput cell- and virus-free assay shows reduced neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 variants by COVID-19 convalescent plasma

The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)-specific antibodies in the serum of an individual indicates prior infection or vaccination. However, it provides limited insight into the protective nature of this immune response. Neutralizing antibodies recognizing the viral spike protein are more revealing, yet their measurement traditionally requires virus- and cell-based systems that are costly, time-consuming, inflexible, and potentially biohazardous. Here, we present a cell-free quantitative neutralization assay based on the competitive inhibition of trimeric SARS-CoV-2 spike protein binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. This high-throughput method matches the performance of the gold standard live virus infection assay, as verified with a panel of 206 seropositive donors with varying degrees of infection severity and virus-specific IgG titers, achieving 96.7% sensitivity and 100% specificity. Furthermore, it allows for the parallel assessment of neutralizing activities against multiple SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern. We used our assay to profile serum samples from 59 patients hospitalized with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). We found that, although most sera had high activity against the 2019-nCoV parental spike protein and, to a lesser extent, the α (B.1.1.7) variant, only 58% of serum samples could efficiently neutralize a spike protein derivative containing mutations present in the β (B.1.351) variant. Thus, we have developed an assay that can evaluate effective neutralizing antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein variants of concern after natural infection and that can be applied to characterize vaccine-induced antibody responses or to assess the potency of monoclonal antibodies.
HealthScience Now

Activity flow underlying abnormalities in brain activations and cognition in schizophrenia

Cognitive dysfunction is a core feature of many brain disorders, including schizophrenia (SZ), and has been linked to aberrant brain activations. However, it is unclear how these activation abnormalities emerge. We propose that aberrant flow of brain activity across functional connectivity (FC) pathways leads to altered activations that produce cognitive dysfunction in SZ. We tested this hypothesis using activity flow mapping, an approach that models the movement of task-related activity between brain regions as a function of FC. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging data from SZ individuals and healthy controls during a working memory task, we found that activity flow models accurately predict aberrant cognitive activations across multiple brain networks. Within the same framework, we simulated a connectivity-based clinical intervention, predicting specific treatments that normalized brain activations and behavior in patients. Our results suggest that dysfunctional task-evoked activity flow is a large-scale network mechanism contributing to cognitive dysfunction in SZ.
WildlifeScience Now

Rank-dependent social inheritance determines social network structure in spotted hyenas

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abc1966, this issue p. 348; see also abj5234, p. 274. The structure of animal social networks influences survival and reproductive success, as well as pathogen and information transmission. However, the general mechanisms determining social structure remain unclear. Using data from 73,767 social interactions among wild spotted hyenas collected over 27 years, we show that the process of social inheritance determines how offspring relationships are formed and maintained. Relationships between offspring and other hyenas bear resemblance to those of their mothers for as long as 6 years, and the degree of similarity increases with maternal social rank. Mother-offspring relationship strength affects social inheritance and is positively correlated with offspring longevity. These results support the hypothesis that social inheritance of relationships can structure animal social networks and be subject to adaptive tradeoffs.
CancerScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.
ScienceScience Now

Neural representations of space in the hippocampus of a food-caching bird

You are currently viewing the abstract. Spatial memory in vertebrates requires brain regions homologous to the mammalian hippocampus. Between vertebrate clades, however, these regions are anatomically distinct and appear to produce different spatial patterns of neural activity. We asked whether hippocampal activity is fundamentally different even between distant vertebrates that share a strong dependence on spatial memory. We studied tufted titmice, food-caching birds capable of remembering many concealed food locations. We found mammalian-like neural activity in the titmouse hippocampus, including sharp-wave ripples and anatomically organized place cells. In a non–food-caching bird species, spatial firing was less informative and was exhibited by fewer neurons. These findings suggest that hippocampal circuit mechanisms are similar between birds and mammals, but that the resulting patterns of activity may vary quantitatively with species-specific ethological needs.
ScienceScience Now

A human apolipoprotein L with detergent-like activity kills intracellular pathogens

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf8113, this issue p. eabf8113; see also abj5637, p. 276. In the arms race between pathogen and host, infecting microbes often escape extracellular defense mechanisms to exploit the nutrient-rich intracellular environment as a replicative niche. In humans, this is countered by the interferon-γ (IFN-γ) response, which confers widespread pathogen resistance in most nucleated cells through the transcriptional induction of hundreds of interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) encoding putative antimicrobial restriction factors. Remarkably, despite the importance of IFN-γ against all taxonomic classes of intracellular pathogens, many restriction factors elicited by this cytokine remain to be characterized, as do their molecular activities.
ScienceScience Now

Using viral load to model disease dynamics

Assays for detecting pathogens are used primarily to diagnose infections. Epidemiologists accumulate results from these tests in time series of case reports to conduct disease surveillance, a cornerstone of public health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, these data have been presented on dashboards of health agencies and media outlets all over the world. The shortcomings of these data have also become apparent: Trends can be misleading when demand for testing changes, when testing becomes more available, or when more (or less) accurate tests are rolled out. Time series of case counts are also a major simplification of the raw data used to generate them; modern diagnostics offer more than binary (positive or negative) results—they also estimate viral load, which can indicate the stage of infection. On page 299 of this issue, Hay et al. (1) develop an approach that uses aggregated viral load data to monitor epidemics more accurately than simple case series.

