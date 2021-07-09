Erratum for the Report “Global acceleration in rates of vegetation change over the past 18,000 years,” by O. Mottl, S. G. A. Flantua, K. P. Bhatta,V. A. Felde, T. Giesecke, S. Goring, E. C. Grimm, S. Haberle, H. Hooghiemstra, S. Ivory, P. Kuneš, S. Wolters, A. W. R. Seddon, J. W. Williams
After publication of the Report “Global acceleration in rates of vegetation change over the past 18,000 years,” a bug was detected in the R-Ratepol code that affected the assignment of ages to individual time bins. The code should have assigned the average age estimate of the bin to each bin but instead assigned the average of the ages based on samples in that same bin. Correcting this error tends to further amplify Late Holocene rates of change relative to earlier periods while having no effect on the main conclusions drawn in the paper. Figures 2, 3, and 4 have been corrected, and reference 40 has been updated to direct readers to the corrected code. An alternative analysis with rates of change calculated only between adjacent time bins did not substantively differ from the corrected results. The authors thank R. Telford for drawing attention to these potential concerns. As-published and corrected code versions are available at https://github.com/HOPE-UIB-BIO/Global_RoC and https://zenodo.org/record/4972077.science.sciencemag.org
